Study shows that marmosets practice calling their mothers in the womb

Photos of a marmoset fetus and baby. Credit: Ghazanfar Lab, Princeton University (CC BY 4.0)



Baby marmosets begin practicing the facial and mouth movements needed to call their families for help before they are born, according to a study published today in eLife.

This finding may also apply to humans, as ultrasounds in the third trimester of pregnancy have shown developing humans to make crying movements in the womb.

The first howl of humans and other primates is essential to their survival. In addition to allowing them to call their relatives for help, these sounds and interactions with their parents and other caregivers lay the foundation for more complex communication later in life.

“We wanted to know how those very first neonatal vocalizations develop,” said lead author Darshana Narayanan, who conducted the study as a graduate student at the Department of Psychology and the Princeton Neuroscience Institute, Princeton University, New Jersey, USA.

Narayanan and colleagues performed ultrasounds on four pregnant marmosets two to three times a week for a total of 14-17 ultrasound sessions per marmosets, starting when the face first became visible on ultrasound and ending the day before birth. The team used the ultrasound scans to track the longitudinal movements of the developing marmosets’ head, face and mouth and compared them to the newborn marmosets’ movements when they called.

Using frame-by-frame analysis, the team found that the developing marmosets’ head and mouth movements initially coordinated, but the mouth movement became apparent over time. In the end, they were almost indistinguishable from movements made by howling newborn marmosets that were briefly separated from their mothers within the first 24 hours of birth.

To verify that these movements were not generic head and mouth movements, the team also compared pre- and post-natal licks and movements associated with another marmoset vocalization called “twitter.” Their results showed that the pattern of crying movements before and after birth was different from the licking or twittering movements.

“Our experiments show that marmosets begin to practice the movements necessary for important social calls even before they can generate a sound,” Narayanan says. She adds that further studying these movements in marmosets could help scientists learn more about the development of social vocalizations in other primates, including humans.

“Marmoset monkeys offer a special opportunity to study primate vocal development,” concludes senior author Asif Ghazanfar, professor at the Princeton Neuroscience Institute, Princeton University. “Like humans, marmosets are very social and learn to vocalize through interaction with their parents.”

