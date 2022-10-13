Study shows tectonics to be main driver of hillslope ‘connectivity’

Conceptual diagram of the connectivity index calculation, using weighted upstream and downstream components. Credit: Admin Husic



Chances are, most of the people reading this are on a slope, as slopes make up about 90% of the Earth’s landmass.

Slopes are crucial landscape features that move water from ridges to valleys, transport sediments and nutrients, and connect terrestrial ecosystems with aquatic – facets of a hillside ‘connectivity’.

A new large-scale analysis of continental-scale hill connectivity from the University of Kansas was recently published in Geophysical Survey Letters. The study provides new insight into the mechanisms that determine how effectively slopes cause flooding, landslides and promote the presence of wetlands.

“‘Connectivity’ describes the probability that a portion of the landscape is connected to a river,” said lead author Admin Husic, Harold A. and Donna R. Phelps Chair’s Council Assistant Professor of Civil, Environmental & Architectural Engineering at KU. “If you know that a certain part of the landscape is strongly connected to a river network, then that part of the landscape can contribute a lot of water and other contaminants to the network. In a way, you can identify a resource in areas you might want to target.” for management.

“More broadly, ‘connectivity’ describes the movement of water — which compartments of a landscape are efficient at moving water as runoff. Some slopes easily transfer this runoff quickly, other slopes don’t,” he said.

The study included data from sources such as digital elevation models created by the US Geological Survey, the Global Earthquake Model, the North American Land Data Assimilation System, the Global Landslide Catalog and the Dartmouth Flood Observatory database.

In an effort to determine which factors influenced connectivity the most, Husic, along with co-author and recent KU graduate Alexander Michalek, now at the University of Iowa, reported “the dominance of tectonic factors, such as river steepness and seismicity, on climatic factors, such as precipitation and drought, in controlling the strength of connectivity for the entire continental United States.”

The researchers found that zones with high connectivity are associated with an increased propensity for landslides, while zones with low connectivity favor wetland development. Furthermore, the researchers worked with the aquatic science advocacy group CUAHSI to produce a new open-access digital tool for researchers and the public, the “Index of Connectivity Mapper”.

“We created these structural connectivity maps for each 10 meters by 10 meters square grid for the entire United States,” said Husic. “Here at KU, this required supercomputers, because we did this calculation for about 75 billion locations in the United States.”

Rather than “hoarding” the data, the researchers wanted the map, which spans the continental United States, to be freely available to researchers, conservationists, policymakers and students.

“These maps can help scientists and land managers in their respective fields. An ecologist may want to understand how slopes contribute water and nutrients to a river and how that affects the aquatic ecosystem,” Husic said. “The index of connectivity is a tool that can be used for that. On the other hand, a farmland manager may be interested in finding hotspots of soil erosion or deposition, which is also enabled by examining our structural connectivity maps.”

The KU researcher said he hopes the digital data gateway can also serve as an educational tool for students who work in, for example, water sciences or environmental engineering.

“The math behind the maps isn’t necessarily incredibly complex, but it requires collecting and processing raw data sources and implementing many lines of code,” Husic said. “So we did all that for people. It’s helpful for students and other researchers to access the calculated results and get to work with them right away instead of spending time locating all the data sources, writing the code and double check that the calculations are correct.”

While the new study of structural connectivity compares slope responses to historical climate conditions rather than those expected to occur as a result of human-induced climate change, this insight will provide a better understanding to predict how an area may respond to more intense weather conditions that will be predicted in the future. decades.

“If we can understand how slopes respond to rainfall, we will be able to better predict possible future responses,” he said. “Here in the Midwest, as the climate changes, we expect similar amounts of total rainfall, but rainfall will fall over a shorter time frame, making events more intense. Looking ahead to the future, an important consideration is how the increased intensity of events shifts. the amount of rain absorbed by slopes versus how much is transferred to rivers.”

Admin Husic et al, Structural Hillslope Connectivity is driven more by tectonics than climate and modulates hydrological extremes and benefits, Geophysical Survey Letters (2022). Admin Husic et al, Structural Hillslope Connectivity is driven more by tectonics than climate and modulates hydrological extremes and benefits,(2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022GL099898

Provided by the University of Kansas

