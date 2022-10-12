Study shows shaker channel mutation differs structurally from human potassium channels

Luis Cuello, Ph.D., (right) of TTUHSC helped lead a study to determine whether a known mutation found in the Shaker IR channel embodies and functionally accelerates the C-type inactivation state. Credit: TTUHSC



Potassium (K+) channels are small, highly specialized conduits within any living cell that are responsible for the highly selective and rapid transport of K+ ions across cell membranes. Voltage-gated potassium channels (Kv) are potassium-specific transmembrane channels that are also sensitive to voltage changes in the cell membrane where a selectivity filter chooses K+ ions over sodium (Na+).

In addition to controlling ion selectivity, the selectivity filter uses a process known as C-type inactivation, which allows the selectivity filter to act as an additional gate that can stop the flow of ions. C-type inactivation is a rearrangement of the selectivity filter that occurs when prolonged depolarization of the cell membrane is activated by opening the activation gate of the membrane.

In a study led by Luis Cuello, Ph.D., of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine, and Alain J. Labro, Ph.D., of the University of Antwerp and Ghent University in Belgium, the researchers examined whether a known mutation (W434F) found in the Shaker IR channel (inactivation removed) embodies and functionally accelerates the C-type inactivation state.

The Cuello-Labro team consisted of D. Marien Cortes from TTUHSC and Laura Coonen, Evelyn Martinez-Morales, Dieter V. Van De Sande and Dirk J. Snyders from the University of Antwerp. Their study, “The non-conductive W434F mutant assumes an inactivated state upon membrane depolarization that differs from wild-type Shaker IR potassium channels,” was published in September by scientific progress.

K .’s unique transport mechanism+ ions determine the correct functional behavior of any living cell. In doing so, the K+transport mechanism effectively regulates a variety of highly complex processes, such as the normal electrical activity of brain neurons, the typical immune response of the human body against life-threatening pathogens, and the rhythmic beating of the human heart.

In the human heart, one of these potassium channels, the hERG channel, must undergo C-type inactivation before it can function as needed to maintain the heart’s periodicity or the time interval between beats. Cuello said that in a normal cell, these potassium channel proteins are at rest, but need to be activated in order to work properly. However, it is crucial for the normal functioning of the human heart that they undergo C-type inactivation.

“Once it’s activated, the channel has to be deactivated,” explains Cuello. “That’s so important to the human heart because it has to maintain its periodicity, and the heart’s beating is based on that function; the channel has to be deactivated.”

To learn more about the Kv channels in humans, scientists spent years studying a specific mutation (W434F) in the Shaker channel, a potassium channel derived from the Drosophilia melanogaster, a common fruit fly species. Like the potassium channels in the human body, the Shaker channel is made up of vital membrane proteins that play an essential role in the proper functioning of the cell and play a role in the functioning of the potassium ion channel.

The Shaker Channel was discovered in the US about 50 years ago and became widely available, especially to those studying potassium channels, as it was the only channel available. When a mutation was discovered on the channel – W434F – it was generally accepted to represent the C-type inactivated state of a potassium channel. Cuello said his team has shown that this is not the case.

“In this paper, we prove that the normal channel that inactivates has a structure and conformation different from that of the mutant,” Cuello said. “Thanks to our work, we said, ‘Hey, be careful, because that mutated channel is a very different conformation, or you might have a different structure that has nothing to do with the real channel in the heart or in the human body.’ This is important because if you want to design a drug based on the assumption that the normal channel looks like the mutated channel, that won’t make sense because it looks like the structure of the W434F in the inactive state is different based on us experimental result.”

The mutant channel has been used because it actually produces a channel that does not transfer ions. Cuello said there were some experiments that suggested the mutant doesn’t conduct ions because it’s inactivated like normal potassium channels in the human body. However, the results of his team’s experimental studies strongly suggest that the mutant channel is trapped in a deeply inactivated and non-physiologically relevant conformation. And because the human potassium channels are very similar to the mutant, the Shaker channel has been considered for years as a structural surrogate to study all channels.

“That particular mutant (W434F) is not a good comparison to the C-type inactivated human channel we have in the body, so we have to be careful with it,” Cuello emphasized.

The channel was also believed to lack the selectivity of potassium or sodium, but Cuello said his team’s work proved this not to be the case.

“The channel still remains potassium selective; the only thing it doesn’t do is conduct potassium,” Cuello said. “That’s important if you’re designing new drugs, because that gives you information about what part of the protein you need to tap into to target it as a therapeutic target. In this case, we’re drawing attention to our work and saying, ‘Hey , do not make a structural parallel between the mutated inactivated channel and the inactivation state of a normal channel in the human body.’ Keep in mind that there is no structural equivalent, and that is extremely important.”

As his research progresses, Cuello’s lab decreases from studying the fruit fly K+ channel and has started working with three isoforms of human K+ channels. Two of the channels they work with are expressed in the immune system and one channel is expressed in the brain.

“We want to investigate what happens when these channels inactivate,” Cuello reasoned. “What’s that process like here, and how can we design specific drugs to address a specific condition of the duct? Should we target the duct when it’s in the closed state, or should we target the duct when it’s in the closed state? “We need to start studying the human isoform of all potassium channels if we want to design specific drugs for specific diseases.”

