Study shows junk food can lead to an elevated risk of allergies

Junk food additives can enter babies in the womb and cause changes linked to the development of allergies, a study claims.

The finding – based on a review of about 170 studies – may partly explain why allergy rates in the US and Britain have soared over the past two decades.

Researchers found that small particles added to sugars, sweeteners and preservatives used to make candies, cakes and syrups can cross the placenta and reach the fetus. The nanoparticles accumulate in the gut and disrupt the babies’ microbiome, they say.

Mountains of research show that high-fat diets during pregnancy can compromise babies’ immune systems and predispose them to a host of health problems.

The above image, created by the researchers, shows nanoparticles ingested by a mother (black dots) reaching babies through the placenta and via drinking breast milk. In turn, it suggests that this increases the risk of an immune disorder

A total of 5.6 million American schoolchildren have allergies. In the US, rates have doubled in about a decade, from two percent in 2007 to eight percent today. The UK has seen a similar increase.

Scientists claim the surge is caused because they are growing up in an increasingly sterile world, free of many germs that help build a robust immune system.

In the latest research, scientists scoured databases for studies on the effect of additives in food on the body’s bacteria and immune system.

A total of 168 research papers were extracted, including studies conducted in the laboratory, on rodents and in humans.

They focused on three additives found in many processed foods, including titanium dioxidewhich is used in popular candies, salad dressing, and chewing gum to provide a smooth texture or act as a white coloring agent.

The study also looked at silicon dioxide, which prevents food from caking or sticking together, and nanosilver, a preservative used in food packaging to extend the shelf life of snacks.

The scientists found a lot of evidence that nanoparticles in these additives can cross the placenta in mice and enter the intestines of children. But they said there were also some signs that this could happen in humans as well.

The intestine does not absorb the small particles; instead, they clump together and disrupt the surrounding bacteria.

Because the microbiome is so connected to the immune system, the researchers theorize it could play a role in the development of allergies.

Since allergies are more common in children than in adults, researchers claim this gives their theory a boost.

The review article was published today in Limits in allergy.

Dr. Karine Adel-Patient, a human health expert at the Université Paris-Saclay, cautioned: ‘The impact of such exposure on the development of food allergy has not yet been assessed.

“Our review highlights the urgent need for researchers to assess the risk associated with exposure to foodborne inorganic nanoparticles during a critical period of sensitivity and its impact on children’s health.”

She added: ‘Such agents can cross the placental barrier and then reach the developing foetus.

“Excretion into milk is also suggested, with the newborn continuing to be exposed.”

Peanuts and tree nuts are the cause of most allergies in children, while shellfish, milk and peanuts were the leading cause of allergies in the general population.

More than 900 food products contain at least one additive or component defined as a nanoparticle.

The most common subsectors are infant formula (26 percent), confectionery (16 percent), breakfast cereals (15 percent), muesli bars (13 percent), and frozen pastries and desserts (11 percent).