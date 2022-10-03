Study shows how math, science identity in students affects college, career outcomes

X s on a career-related outcome in college Y C . The effect of X s on Y C is partly mediated by X C what stands for attitude X at University. The diagram also includes a range of attitudes and behaviors z showing the effect of X s on X C and X s on Y C . Credit: Socius: sociological research for a dynamic world (2022). DOI: 10.1177/23780231221115405″ width=”800″ height=”505″/> Causal graph showing the assumed effect of attitude at school X s about a career-related result in college Y C . The effect of X s On Y C is partly mediated by X C which represents the attitude X at University. The diagram also includes a range of attitudes and behaviors z which mediates the effect of X s On X C and X s On Y C . Credit: Socius: sociological research for a dynamic world (2022). DOI: 10.1177/23780231221115405



If you ask someone if they are a math or physics person, they can quickly say yes or no. It turns out that the way people answer that question in the ninth grade and even earlier can tell you not only which subjects they prefer in school, but also how likely they are to study STEM subjects in college and as adults to work in those fields. The results of a new study from the University of Kansas suggest the importance of fostering positive attitudes toward math and science early in college students’ lives to address gender and socioeconomic gaps in STEM.

KU researchers analyzed a nationwide dataset in which students in ninth grade were asked in 2009 whether they considered themselves a math and/or science person in ninth grade. see who enrolled in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) majors and whether they planned to have a related career when they turned 30.

Not only do the results support the importance of students’ attitudes to academic achievement, they also suggest that efforts should be more focused on cultivating positive attitudes earlier in the student career, before entering university, where most such efforts currently taking place.

Rafael Quintana, assistant professor of educational psychology, and Argun Saatcioglu, professor of educational policy and sociology, both at KU, conducted a study in which they analyzed data from the 2009 High School Longitudinal Study. The dataset includes responses from more than 21,000 students from approximately 940 schools in the United States. The study was published in the journal Socius: sociological research for a dynamic world.

The results showed that the odds of enrolling in a STEM major were 1.78 times greater for students with scientific identity in the ninth grade and 1.66 times greater for those with mathematical identity than those who did not. identified with the boxes. The odds of expecting a career in STEM were 1.69 times greater and 1.6 times greater, respectively, for those with high scientific and mathematical identity.

Those numbers illustrate how having positive experiences with math and science early on can impact both in higher education and later in life, the researchers said.

“What do we mean when we say that education has long-lasting effects? We want to think about that longitudinally,” Quintana said. “Those early experiences get ‘under the skin’ because they are related to later outcomes, regardless of how these attitudes evolved later. What this suggests is one, the importance of identity beliefs for career-related decisions, and two, that early experiences can be long-lasting. , may have irreversible effects.”

The data also showed that, when controlling for all other variables, the probability of a career in a STEM field was approximately 50% lower for women than for men, and that there was a significant interaction between academic identity at school and gender among women. predicting STEM occupation. In other words, it was more important for men to identify with science in the ninth grade because they were more likely to progress into a career in the sciences.

Research has long pointed to a gender gap and socioeconomic inequalities in STEM, but most efforts have focused on how to address these among college students. While those efforts are fair, Quintana said, the research findings suggest it’s important to also take steps earlier in life to address mathematical and scientific inequalities.

Schools can play a long-term role in helping students believe they can have a career in STEM and envisioning such an opportunity. By providing equal access to math and science programs, they can also provide opportunities to those who might not otherwise get them, the researchers said.

“We want schools to matter and have a consistent effect,” said Saatcioglu. “If you can make children think that they are a math or science person through positive experiences, it can have long-term effects. If you can make students feel that way, it can be beneficial. The key in this study was that Rafael was able to long-term effects of ninth grade attitudes.”

The attitudes that students have in early high school are critical because they have a cascading effect.

“For example, individuals’ self-perceptions can influence the courses they take, the effort and time they devote to specific topics, and the interests and aspirations they develop,” the authors wrote. “These attitudes and behaviors can shape individuals’ career paths independent of their future identity beliefs. This ramification of causal effects generates the cascading and potentially irreversible consequences of early life experiences.”

Quintana, who uses longitudinal data analysis to study issues in education and human development, said he also hopes to revisit the data in the future to see where those in the dataset are now and how many are left in STEM. areas work. Such analysis could also be applied to understand other early educational experiences such as bullying and how they affect later choices, attitudes and career paths.

