Study shows gravitational forces deep within Earth have great impact on landscape evolution

These modeling visuals illustrate the development of metamorphic core complexes showing crustal stresses and deformation rates, faults, uplift of deeper rocks and sedimentation from surface erosion. These processes of core complex development occur after a thickened crustacean-supporting topography is weakened by the introduction of heat, fluids and partial melt. Credit: Alireza Bahadori and William E. Holt



Stony Brook University is leading a research project focusing on the interplay between landscape, climate and fossil evolution of mammalian evolution and diversification in the western United States. A little explored aspect of this geoscientific research is the relationship between gravitational forces deep within the Earth and landscape evolution.

Now in a newly published article in nature communicationThe researchers show through computer modeling that deep roots under mountain belts (analogous to the solid ice beneath the tip of an iceberg) cause dramatic movements along fault lines that result in the mountain belt collapsing and exposing rocks that were once some 15 miles below the surface.

The origin of these puzzling exposures, called “metamorphic core complexes”, has been hotly debated within the scientific community. This research finding could change the way scientists try to uncover Earth’s history as an evolving planet.

Principal investigator William E. Holt, Ph.D., Professor of Geophysics in the Department of Geosciences in the School of Arts and Sciences at Stony Brook University, lead author Alireza Bahadori, a former Ph.D. student under Holt and now at Columbia University, and colleagues found that these core complexes are a fossil signature of past mountain belts in the western United States that occupy regions around Phoenix and Las Vegas. These mountain areas have left traces in the form of gravel deposits from ancient northward and eastward flowing rivers, found today south and west of Flagstaff, Arizona.

The work articulated in the paper highlights the development of what the research team cites as a general model for the formation of metamorphic core complexes and a demonstration that they result from the collapse of a mountain belt supported by a thickened crustal root.

The authors further explain: “We show that gravitational body forces generated by topography and crustal root cause an upward flow pattern of the ductile lower middle crust, enabled by a release surface that evolves into a normal low-angle fracture. This release surface acquires large amounts of finite stress. , consistent with thick mylonite zones found in metamorphic core complexes.”

The work builds on research also published in nature communication in 2022. Holt and colleagues published a unique three-dimensional model to illustrate the link between climate and tectonics to simulate the landscape and the erosion/deposition history of the region before, during, and after the formation of these metamorphic core complexes.

This modeling was coupled with a global climate model that predicted precipitation trends over time in the US Southwest. The 3D model accurately predicts sediment deposition in basins containing mammalian fossils and climate records.

The group also published a paper in Scientific progress in November 2021, led by team member Katie Loughney.

This research showed that a large peak in mammalian diversification can be statistically linked to the peak in extensional collapse of the ancient mountain belts. Thus, the joint study is the first of its kind to quantify how deep Earth forces combine with climate to affect the landscape and influence mammalian diversification and species distribution in the fossil record.

More information:

Alireza Bahadori et al, The role of gravitational body forces in the development of metamorphic core complexes, nature communication (2022). Alireza Bahadori et al, The role of gravitational body forces in the development of metamorphic core complexes,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33361-2

