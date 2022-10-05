Study shows challenge of promoting citizen science to help prevent disasters caused by flooding

Waterproofing Data team interviews residents of M’Boi Mirim neighborhood in São Paulo, 2019. Credit: Waterproofing Data



An application developed in collaboration with vulnerable communities to provide early warnings about the risk of flooding and environmental disasters has become public policy in Brazil and the methodology is being replicated for use elsewhere. With the practical results achieved in 2022, some of the discussions on proposals to improve flood risk management started at least two years ago.

An article published in Disaster Prevention and Management: An International Journal reflects one of the milestones of this process: a workshop in June 2020 for researchers in Brazil and the United Kingdom to exchange knowledge as part of the Waterproofing Data (WPD) project.

The project is an international collaboration between the universities of Glasgow and Warwick (UK), the University of Heidelberg (Germany), the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) and the National Disaster Surveillance and Early Warning Center (CEMADEN) in Brazil.

The authors of the paper note that the workshop participants identified major research gaps in both countries due to a lack of local data, data integration systems and data visualization tools, as well as a lack of communication between flood prevention agencies. The solutions advocated include interdisciplinary collaboration and knowledge sharing, focusing on tools, methods and policies used in Brazil and the UK, in an effort to develop innovative initiatives that improve flood risk management.

“We realized from the discussions that both countries face the challenge of involving citizens in flood prevention actions and getting the experts to talk in a way that reaches people at the grassroots level. risk areas are not involved, the actions are less effective. The ways and means chosen to address these challenges will differ. Strategies must be specific and fit the characteristics of each population,” João Porto de Albuquerque , a researcher at the University of Glasgow and one of the authors of the paper, Agência told FAPESP.

For Victor Marchezini, a researcher at CEMADEN and corresponding author of the article, Waterproofing Data is a particularly innovative project because it helps institutions use the methodology to promote community participation and conduct citizen science.

“Too often, institutions are unprepared for this. There is cultural resistance to the potential of citizen science, increasing involvement in building flood warning and prevention systems,” he said.

Innovative tools

The WPD researchers wanted to change the way flood data is produced, develop innovative tools that make data generation, dissemination and use more visible, and produce new types of information at the local level through citizen engagement. The ultimate goal is to integrate the results through geo-computational techniques and help local communities become more resilient to flooding.

As an extension of this, in January the project launched an app for use by Brazilians living in flood-vulnerable areas, which can input data for early warning services and for the local government to map areas at risk to improve disaster prevention.

Using the principle of citizen science, the researchers trained state school students to set up homemade rain gauges using PET bottles and simple rulers to collect data for the system. Each student is responsible for recording the rainfall measured each day by a rain gauge and entering the data into the app, which sends it to the system’s database.

The tool has been tested by educators, students, civil defense officers and ordinary citizens in more than 20 cities in the states of Pernambuco, Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso, Acre and São Paulo. A new version with a dashboard is available and will have nationwide coverage when it becomes a public policy system implemented by CEMADEN, which will be responsible for its management.

In addition, in June, the project released a learning guide to engage students in producing data and knowledge about disasters caused by excessive water flows and lack of urban drainage in their neighborhoods and cities. The methodology will be further disseminated by the CEMADEN Education Program which is a project partner.

“The article was published after the launch of the tool, but it was the basis for the approach to the project,” Albuquerque said. “We are targeting participation from communities, civil defense personnel and end users. The main contribution of the project is this citizen science methodology.”

He cited the example of Jaboatão dos Guararapes, a city in the metropolis of Recife, in the state of Pernambuco. Nearly half of the 130 deaths reported in Pernambuco since late May due to flooding and storms have occurred in the city.

“Some parts of the city worked with us to test the app. People continued to use it. We heard that one of the citizen scientists was using the app on May 25 to warn people that there would be much more rain than usual for the time of the year The community mobilized and helped evacuate high-risk areas, avoiding deaths. We provided the training, people continued to use the tool, and effective precautions were taken,” Albuquerque said.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), floods and extreme rainfall will become more frequent as global warming continues. By 2050, 1 billion people will be at risk of coastal flooding due to rising sea levels and more people will be forced to leave their homes due to extreme weather, especially flooding.

In addition, if the global average temperature rises to 1.5°C above the pre-industrial average, the number of people globally exposed to flooding could increase by 24%.

Methods:

The online workshop took place on June 8, 2020. The workshop lasted four hours and was attended by more than 40 officials, researchers in the natural and social sciences, and a mix of practitioners and other engineers in the fields of flood forecasting, prevention and response. in Brazil and the UK.

The first part focused on six individual presentations on flood risk management and citizen science in the two countries. The second part was devoted to focus groups. The participants were divided into four groups to discuss flood risk knowledge, flood forecasting and monitoring, communication and flood risk management.

“A key aspect of the project is involving the contributions of local communities and connecting the discussion with local universities, which can act as multipliers. When threatened, residents of risk areas look for information. The app is a way to of linking a reliable system with the participation of a range of actors,” Marchezini said.

In Brazil, some 8.2 million people live in areas subject to landslides and floods, according to an estimate by CEMADEN based on a survey conducted in collaboration with IBGE, the National Statistical Office, in 872 municipalities.

On the other hand, only 1,538 (27.6%) of Brazil’s 5,570 municipalities have a flood prevention plan.

Data-driven citizen science is changing the way communities deal with flooding

More information:

Victor Marchezini et al, Flood risk management in Brazil and the UK: Facilitating knowledge sharing through research gaps and the potential of citizen-generated data, Disaster Prevention and Management: An International Journal (2022). Victor Marchezini et al, Flood risk management in Brazil and the UK: Facilitating knowledge sharing through research gaps and the potential of citizen-generated data,(2022). DOI: 10.1108/DPM-01-2022-0016