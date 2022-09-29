Study shows cabernet grapes can survive climate change

Amy Quinton Illustrations of the different types of grapevine trellis systems tested. A through C are vertical sprout positioning systems grown traditionally and at 60 and 80 degrees. D is a high four sided trellis, E is a single high wire trellis and F is a Guyot pruned vertical shoot position. Credit: UC Davis



Exposing wine grapes to sunlight was key to making a good quality cabernet. But even the toughest grapes may not be able to withstand the extreme heat associated with climate change. Too much heat, as California has experienced with recent heat waves, can lead to jam-like wines with high alcohol and sugar content and a lack of acidity.

Researchers at the University of California, Davis, have spent the past six years trying to find ways to solve this problem by examining different types of vine vines and water amounts. A new study finds that switching one of the most common and widely used trellis systems could reduce the effects of extreme temperatures on cabernet and other grapes. The study was published in the journal Frontiers in plant sciences.

Vertical shoot position, or VSP, trellises are traditionally used systems where vines are trained to grow up in vertical, narrow rows where the fruit grows lower to the ground, allowing greater exposure to sunlight. The study found these systems harmful to grapes.

“We find that there is no shortage of solar radiation in California. During these heat waves, these VSP slats offer no protection at all,” said lead author Kaan Kurtural, a professor of viticulture and oenology and an extension specialist at UC Davis. “Because the fruit is low to the ground, you also get heat back into the canopy and trusses.”

Kurtural said VSP trellises are more likely to yield fewer grapes, with a higher chance of sunburnt berries and poor color.

Protecting wine grapes from heat

The research shows that single, high-wire trellis systems cause the vine leaves to obscure the grapes. These trellises, which are about 5 1/2 feet tall, also reduce direct solar radiation. The research shows that the reduced sunlight had no influence on the color or quality of the grapes.

“We ended up with nearly twice as many anthocyanins in the berry skin due to lack of degradation from the hot summer sun,” Kurtural said. Anthocyanins are chemicals in the plant that give red grapes their color and protect against UV rays. “The effect is comparable to a good shade cloth but more economical. The high wire systems also make it easy to harvest grapes with machines, which can save on labor costs.”

The study, which examined six different types of trellis systems and three different amounts of water, also found that the VSP trellises required the most water.

“We found that growers with the single high-wire trellis systems get a more marketable yield for the amount of water they should apply because the system has the most ideal leaf area to fruit ratio,” Kurtural said.

Kurtural said growers can easily switch to these high-wire trellis systems without having to replant an entire vineyard. The conversion can take about 18 months.

“This seems like a great way to enter the next century of grape growing,” Kurtural said.

More information:

Runze Yu et al, Adapting wine grape production to climate change through manipulation of canopy architecture and irrigation in warm climates,Frontiers in plant sciences (2022). Runze Yu et al, Adapting wine grape production to climate change through manipulation of canopy architecture and irrigation in warm climates,(2022). DOI: 10.3389/fpls.2022.1015574