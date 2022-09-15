Study shows 40% of patients treated with ketamine had depression symptoms disappear

While its use as an antidepressant may be controversial among health experts and regulators, in recent studies the anesthetic ketamine has shown a major effect as an antidepressant — possibly even curing the disease in some.

Researchers at MindPeace Clinics, a ketamine therapy clinic in Arlington, Virginia – just outside Washington DC, found that more than 70 percent of patients taking the drug had an improvement in their mood, with 40 percent reporting no symptoms of depression after 10 routines. infusions of the drug.

The study adds to growing evidence that ketamine — along with other — psychedelic drugs — could be effective treatments for mental illnesses like depression. While some clinics use the drug off-label, which is legal but not recommended, some experts say the depression relief provided by ketamine is quick and short-lived — while typical antidepressants take longer to provide relief, but last longer persist once they do.

This research team is hopeful that ketamine can help patients who aren’t very lucky with antidepressants, as well as provide quick, short-term relief to patients who are in more severe mental states.

Researchers found that ketamine resolved depressive symptoms in 40% of the study participants and reduced symptoms in 70% overall

Researchers, who published their findings Monday in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, gathered 400 participants for the study.

Each member of the study had previously tried a different form of medical treatment for their depression or suicidal thoughts.

They each received six infusions of 0.5 milligrams each within each 21-day period.

The participants then reported whether they still felt symptoms of depression and in what severity.

After ten infusions of the drug, 72 percent of the participants had reported some sort of reduction in the severity of depression. In 40 percent of patients, they no longer felt any symptoms at all.

Researchers hope their drug could help cure what they describe as an ‘epidemic’ of mental health problems in the US

“It’s an epidemic and it’s been going on forever,” Dr. Patrick Oliver, medical director at MindPeace and lead author of the study, at the Washington Post.

“And we’ve found a drug that literally costs pennies to make and that fixes these patients.”

Carl Montalbano, 67, was a member of the trial. He said that receiving ketamine was an experience like no other, although it is not fun. He said the drug has worked for him in treating his depression. Pictured: Montalbano gets a ketamine drip at a clinic in Arlington, Virginia

However, there are some limitations to their findings. Each of these patients self-selected to participate in the study, indicating that they may feel more comfortable taking this type of drug than the average person.

There was also no control group, and researchers did not track possible side effects from the infusions.

Using the drug can also be shocking. While every antidepressant has side effects, ketamine is significantly stronger than others.

Carl Montalbano, 67, was part of the MindPeace study. He told the Post that the drug is a “shotgun approach” to antidepressants — and said other, more typical forms of treatment for the condition didn’t help him.

Ketamine is best known for its provocative use as a party drug. It is considered a dissociative drug, making users feel disconnected from reality.

Montalbano reported that receiving the drug felt unlike anything he’d experienced before, describing swirls of red and blue colors as if he were looking at “cosmos.”

“I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t have to… It’s no fun. It’s therapeutic and it works,” he added.

Ketamine clinics are beginning to spring up across the country, with many who either don’t have access to or have had no luck with typical antidepressants turning to the alternative treatment.

Ketamine has been approved by regulators as an anesthetic, but experts are calling for more official research into its value as a drug for treating depression. From now on, it will be used off-label to treat mental health issues

The drug is approved as an anesthetic, but there is a large research gap as to whether it is actually effective for psychological symptoms.

“For many years, several key leaders in the field have been calling for a registry to collect data on the use of ketamine for mood disorders,” wrote Dr. Samuel Wilkinson, a psychiatry expert at Yale University, commenting on the findings.

“Unfortunately, no funding or accreditation body has taken a step to address this challenge.

“In short, reports like Oliver and colleagues are the second best. The field would benefit from additional reports from similar groups and clinics providing racemic ketamine on a clinical basis.”

Ketamine isn’t the only psychedelic drug that’s also being tested as a mental health treatment.

Psilocybin, from ‘magic mushrooms’ as they are often called, has been shown to be able to treat major depression by recent studies.

The drug has also shown promise in helping alcoholics quit their dangerous habit.