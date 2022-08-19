Study sheds new light on material assembly in confinement

Cornell researchers used computer simulations to show how the assembly of vertex-truncated tetrahedra is affected when confined in a spherical container. The findings provide materials scientists with a new method to control the assembly structure and characteristics of the resulting material. Credit: Rachel Skye



Stuffing multiple pairs of shoes into a holiday suitcase, twisting them into different arrangements and flipping them over to need each pair is a well-known optimization problem faced by rushed travelers. This same problem is known to engineers: if they get some objects with a certain shape, how can they be packed in a container? And what pattern will that packaging form?

Unlike the contents of a suitcase, the way microscopic particles are packed together can be used to develop the properties of the materials they form; for example, how light or electricity propagates. Materials scientists have long studied how the merging of particles in a confined space can be used as a tool to give materials new possibilities, but how particles of unique shapes interact with a barrier remains poorly understood.

A new study by researchers at Cornell University’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering used computer simulations to show how the assembly of vertex-truncated tetrahedra — a particle shape with four hexagonal faces and four triangular faces — is affected when trapped in a spherical container. The findings, published in the journal soft matterprovide materials scientists with a new method for checking the assembly structure and characteristics of the resulting material.

Simulations of 10,000 particles in spherical containers, (ac) seen from the outside, and (df) as cross-sections. Three different shapes are highlighted: Platonic tetrahedra (a and d), space-filling truncated tetrahedra (b and e), and Archimedean truncated tetrahedra (c and f). Staining corresponds to the local particle environments: blue represent particles that are predominantly vertex to vertex, and orange correspond to predominantly vertex to edge. White particles are not categorized. The simulations show that a wall can change the behavior of nearby particles, allowing researchers to selectively assemble different structures. Credit: Rachel Skye



“In the past, theorists mainly did simulations with spheres because most particles are roughly spherical in shape, and mathematically that was the easiest,” said Rachael Skye, doctoral student and first author of the study, “but experimenters continue to devise exciting ways to control shape and now they can “create colloidal particles such as tetrahedrons, octahedra or cubes. With advanced computational power, we can simulate these shapes, but also go further and predict what new, not yet synthesized particles might do.”

To close the knowledge gap in how these particle shapes come together in confinement, Skye and the study’s senior author, Julia Dshemuchadse, assistant professor of materials science and engineering, simulated tetrahedral particle assemblies in spherical containers. Each contained just four particles and as many as 10,000. In any simulation, the container would shrink as much as possible with the programmed number of particles in it.

“This simulation mimics how some colloidal materials are produced, with particles placed in a liquid droplet that contracts as it evaporates,” Dshemuchadse said.

These particles can fit together in a number of ways, but there are two different motifs: aligned, with hexagonal faces next to each other, or anti-aligned, with a hexagonal face next to a triangular face. Each motif drives a general structure that adapts differently to the edges of the containers.

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/1660931434_291_Study-sheds-new-light-on-material-assembly-in-confinement.jpg" alt="Studie werpt nieuw licht op materiaalassemblage in opsluiting" title="An example of a colloidal cluster of constrained self-assembly in a water-in-oil emulsion droplet, a project led by the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg. The Cornell simulations can help control the assembly of future colloidal materials. Credit: Wang, J., Mbah, CF, Przybilla, T. et al. Magic number colloidal clusters as minimal free energy structures. Nat Commun“/> An example of a colloidal cluster of constrained self-assembly in a water-in-oil emulsion droplet, a project led by the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg. The Cornell simulations can help control the assembly of future colloidal materials. Credit: Wang, J., Mbah, CF, Przybilla, T. et al. Magic number colloidal clusters as minimal free energy structures. Nat Commun



“If you have these misaligned particles, then you can very well form flat layers and stack infinitely wide, creating a really good crystal,” said Dshemuchadse, adding that this motif is preferable when simulating large numbers of particles. , because the larger container size has a smaller curvature,” but if you have the particles aligned, the structure can form a curved motif that fits better in a spherical shell. With small numbers of particles, the aligned motif is preferable because the smaller containers have large have curves.”

The findings provide materials scientists with a method to grow large crystals in systems of particles that do not normally come together in ordered structures. Other methods of achieving a well-ordered crystal include techniques such as “seeding” the material with particles constrained in specialized orientations that drive the corresponding structure, but such methods require fabricating new types of particles, which are less straightforward. would be in an experimental realization of these systems. In contrast, forming crystals on a flat substrate is often the norm, and this study points out how this technique can benefit the resulting structure.

“Colloidal crystals are usually small and full of defects, but to be useful in most applications they must be quite large and defect-free,” Skye said. “The idea is that by choosing your container or wall correctly, you can create a crystal that is much larger and of better quality than you could otherwise.”

Skye added that in areas such as plasmonics and photonics, this assembly technique can be used to orient the same particle in two different ways, allowing engineers to create devices that have different reactions based on the chosen assembly formation.

Rachael S. Skye et al, Tuning hard-form mounting structures in confinement via interface curvature, soft matter (2022). Rachael S. Skye et al, Tuning hard-form mounting structures in confinement via interface curvature,(2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2SM00545J

