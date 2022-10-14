Study sheds light on leave traits, productivity of C₄ bioenergy crops

a m , N m and p m in triploid and tetraploid genotypes of miscanthus× gigantic. Credit: Plant, cell and environment (2022). DOI: 10.1111/st.14433″ width=”800″ height=”519″/> Relationships between dry leaf mass by area (LMA), A m , N m and p m in triploid and tetraploid genotypes of miscanthus× gigantic. Credit: Plant, cell and environment (2022). DOI: 10.1111/st.14433



A study led by researchers at the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation (CABBI) improves understanding of leaf functional relationships and provides valuable new information for scientists studying C. 4 bioenergy crops.

The research team found that miscanthus and sorghum, both C 4 plant species – occupy a distinct niche of the leaf economy spectrum (LES), with higher photosynthesis rates and nitrogen utilization efficiency than more common C 3 plants.

The study, published in Plant, cell and environmentwas led by postdoctoral researcher Shuai Li of CABBI with Lisa Ainsworth, a plant physiologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (USDA-ARS) Global Change and Photosynthesis Research Unit and adjunct professor of plant biology and the Carl R. Woese Institute of Genomic Biology (IGB) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

LES describes relationships between leaf traits that reflect fundamental trade-offs underlying important ecological strategies for resource acquisition and utilization in plants. It is largely based on information from C 3 species in natural environments and has rarely been studied in C 4 crops that use a different carbon fixation process: C 4 plants convert sunlight energy into 4-carbon molecules, while the first photosynthesis product of C 3 plants is a 3 carbon molecule. C 4 plants make up about 3% of terrestrial plant species, but include important sources of food and biofuels worldwide, such as maize, sorghum and miscanthus.

The CABBI researchers showed that C 4 bioenergy crops occupy a clear range of the LES, with higher photosynthesis rates and greater nitrogen utilization efficiency. In addition, Miscanthus × giganteus genotypes with different ploidy levels (or number of chromosome pairs) show divergence of leaf traits and clear leaf functional relationships compared to C 3 plants.

By extending the property relations described in the LES with C 4 crops in agricultural conditions, the study improves understanding of general global patterns in leaf-functional relationships and provides insight into the potential for ploidy to improve resource use efficiency, Ainsworth said.

“This study used different plantings of miscanthus in Illinois and Mississippi to test how leaf characteristics vary in different lineages and in different environments,” Ainsworth said. “We studied the investment that different miscanthus lines make in leaf structure and nutrient content — information critical for modeling the productivity of bioenergy crops and where to grow them.”

More information:

Shuai Li et al, The leaf economy spectrum of triploid and tetraploid C 4 grass Miscanthus x giganteus,Plant, cell and environment (2022). Shuai Li et al, The leaf economy spectrum of triploid and tetraploid C 4 grass Miscanthus x giganteus,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/st.14433

Provided by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

