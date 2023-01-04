Study reveals what the most attractive and sexiest men’s and women’s names in the world

<!–

The world’s sexiest men’s and women’s names have been revealed in a new survey — and they’re surprisingly common.

Jack was the sexiest name for men and Mary topped the list for women, while Nick, James and Ben, and Rachel, Kate and Julia were not far behind.

Researchers at Love honey determined the brutal list based on the names of major characters who had warm audiences in hundreds of romantic movies and books.

A new survey has revealed the world’s most attractive names based on the most popular monikers used in romantic movies and books (stock image)

Mary was the sexiest female name in the world, while Jack came in at number one in the male category. The most striking figure, Princess Mary (pictured), proves that the nickname can be attractive

Romance writers favored the name Jack as the name of the main character in nine novels and films, including Jack Dawson played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1997 hit film Titanic.

Mary was the most popular nickname of the protagonist in romance stories such as About Time with Rachel McAdams whose real first name came in at number two.

The old-fashioned name is not heavily represented among celebrities, but its most notable figure is the ever-glamorous Princess Mary of Denmark, proving that the nickname can be attractive.

Mary was the most popular nickname of the protagonist in romance stories like About Time with Rachel McAdams (pictured) whose real first name came in at number two

These are officially the sexiest names in the world Men Jack

Nick

James

Ben

Peter

yo

Jamie

Shane

Jacob

Jake Jacob

Rae

Than

Lucian

John

Jesse

Michael

Josh

Tom

Jackson Benjamin

Chris

Charlie’s

Andie

Edward

Brad

Connor

Gabriel

Harry

Ryan Caleb

Gideon

Nathan

Adam

Channing

Ted

Logan

George

Peter Women Mary

Rachel

Kate

Juliet

Eve

Susan

Sophie

Mia

julie

Bella Anna

Carol

Nora

Emily

Ellie

Rose

Lucy

Lisa

Brooke

jessica Dorothee

Erin

Laura

Holly

Jenny

Bianca

Margaret

Lara

Colby

Laura Tess

Jane

Daisy

Bridget

Anna

Elizabeth

tara

Sarah Source: Love honey

Rachel, like starring in movies like Crazy Rich Asians and The Body Guard, took second place on the women’s list, along with Kate, Julia, and Eva.

Second on the men’s list are Nick, James and Ben, while Peter and Joe are third.

Famous people who go by the sexy names include actors James Franco and Ben Affleck who were considered heartbreaking throughout their careers.

Henry Goulding played the lead role, Nick in Crazy Rich Asians, while James appears as the name of the love interest in the 1998 British romcom Sliding Doors.

Famous people who go by the sexy names include actors James Franco and Ben Affleck who were considered heartbreaking throughout their careers

The name Sam just missed out on the men’s top three like Patrick Swayze’s iconic character in the sexy 1990 movie Ghost.

The study found that the most attractive men’s names contain vowels in the mouth, but the opposite is true for women.

A worldwide survey Badoo found using shortened and abbreviated names can make a person more attractive.

Behavioral psychologist and dating coach Jo Hemmings, who shortens her name from Joanna, said people who use abbreviated names are seen as kinder and more welcoming.

‘People with abbreviated names come across as more approachable and friendly; less intimidating. A small name gives a sense of warmth and informality,” she said.