Study reveals current state and past changes in frozen ground at Earth’s Third Pole

Advances in Climate Change Research (2022) DOI: 10.116/j.accre.2022.09.004″ width=”800″ height=”508″/> Current states of the mean annual soil temperature (MAGT) and maximum frost depth (MFD) at the Third Pole (The MAGT data from 2000 to 2016 are from Ran et al. (2022a). The MFD and unfrozen soil (MFD ≤ 0) cm) data were defined from a data-driven simulation performed for the 2010s, as adapted from Wang and Ran (2021a). Credit: You-Hua Ran et al, Progress in Climate Change Research (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2022.09.004



The Earth’s third pole, covering the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Pamir Plateau and Tien Shan, comprises the largest frozen territory in the middle and low latitudes of the world.

Frozen soil, including permafrost and seasonal frozen soil, has a significant impact on the hydrological cycle and productivity of ecosystems in this area, and even the global climate.

Recently, researchers from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences revealed the current state of frozen soil and the changes within the entire Third Pole over the past 60 years by assessing or using existing high-quality frozen soil data products. data-driven simulation.

Related results were published in Progress in Climate Change Research.

The researchers found that the current area under permafrost (permafrost area) was about 127×104 km2, accounting for about 28% of the Third Pole. The average annual soil temperature in the permafrost area was approximately –1.51 °C and the regional average active layer thickness was approximately 235 cm. The current area of ​​the seasonal frozen ground was about 259×104 km2accounting for about 55% of the Third Pole.

The corresponding regional mean maximum frost depth was 92 cm. Both permafrost and seasonally frozen soil have significantly degraded (warmed and thawed) over the past 60 years. Permafrost warmed significantly at a rate of 0.17 °C per decade and the thickness of the active layer increased at a rate of 4.42 cm per decade. The maximum frost depth of seasonally frozen ground decreased at a rate of 2.34 cm per decade.

You-Hua Ran et al, Current state and past changes in frozen ground at the third pole: a research synthesis, Progress in Climate Change Research (2022). You-Hua Ran et al, Current state and past changes in frozen ground at the third pole: a research synthesis,(2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2022.09.004

