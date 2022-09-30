Study reports first evidence of social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas

iScience (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.isci.2022.105059″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Graphic abstract. Credit: iScience (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.isci.2022.105059



A long-term study led by primatologist Crickette Sanz at Washington University in St. Louis reveals the first evidence of enduring social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild.

Based on more than 20 years of observations in the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of the Congo, researchers documented social bonds between individual chimpanzees and gorillas that persisted for years and in different contexts. The research was conducted by scientists from Washington University, the Wildlife Conservation Society, the University of Johannesburg (South Africa) and Lincoln Park Zoo (Chicago) and is reported in the journal iScience.

“There are few (if any) studies on interactions between primate species that have been able to account for individual identities,” said Sanz, a professor of biological anthropology in Arts & Sciences. “It’s been known for a long time that these monkeys can recognize individual members of their own species and form long-term relationships, but we didn’t know this was true of other species as well.

“An example of what we found could be a person traveling through a group of the other species to look for another specific individual,” she said. “We were also able to document such interactions over time and in different contexts in this study.”

Most people don’t realize that most of the surviving gorillas and chimpanzees live together.

The large swaths of forest in the Congo Basin are a protected stronghold not only for these two species of endangered great apes, but also for forest elephants, leopards and many other species. The Government of the Republic of Congo and the Wildlife Conservation Society have been working together for nearly three decades to save wild places that sustain local populations, protect natural resources and buffer global climate change.

In a review of published reports combined with a synthesis of previously unpublished data on the daily tracking of chimpanzees and gorillas from 1999 to 2020 in the Goualougo Triangle, scientists documented monkey species involved in a wide variety of social interactions, ranging from game to aggression. Researchers examined several potential benefits of this interspecies rendezvous, including protection from predation, improved foraging options, and other social benefits of information sharing.

What they have learned shows us that no monkey is an island. “Instead of just thinking of chimpanzees, we should think of them in diverse and dynamic habitats where they are actively involved with other species and play an integral role in the survival of the unique ecosystems in which they exist,” says Co author David. Morgan, researcher at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Why interact at all?

One of the main theories suggested as to why monkeys choose to associate with members of different species is predator avoidance.

But information gathered in this study suggests that these social interactions cannot be attributed to threat reduction. The scientists found little support for the idea that chimpanzees or gorillas associate to reduce predation attempts by leopards, snakes or birds of prey.

“Predation is definitely a threat in this region because we have cases where chimpanzees have been killed by leopards,” Sanz said. “However, the number of chimpanzees in diurnal subgroups remains relatively small, and gorillas within groups are venturing far from the silverback considered a protector against predation.”

Instead, improved foraging capabilities seem to be more important. The researchers found that co-feeding on the same tree represented 34% of the interspecific associations they documented, with an additional 18% of observations where monkeys forage in close spatial proximity, but on different foods.

At least 20 different plant species were targeted by monkeys during co-feeding events in this study, vastly expanding researchers’ knowledge of the diversity of resources chimpanzees and gorillas are willing to gather together to share.

In addition to a greater diversity of interactions than previously documented between sympatric monkeys, this study revealed social relationships between members of different species that persisted for years.

For example, the study authors noted that on several occasions at food sources, they observed young gorillas and chimpanzees looking for particular mates to participate in games. These types of interactions can provide unique developmental opportunities that expand the individual’s social, physical, and cognitive competencies.

“We can no longer assume that an individual monkey’s social landscape is completely occupied by members of their own species,” said study co-author Jake Funkhouser, a doctoral candidate in biological anthropology at Washington University. “The strength and persistence of social relationships we have observed between monkeys points to a depth of social awareness and myriad social transmission routes previously unimagined. Such insights are critical as these interspecies social relationships have the potential to act as transmission routes. to serve both beneficial socially learned cultural behaviors and harmful infectious diseases.”

Concerns About Disease Transmission

Sure, social exchanges between monkeys have their risks. One is the potential for disease transmission. While poaching and habitat loss still pose the greatest threats to monkeys, infectious disease has recently emerged as a threat of comparable magnitude.

Since chimpanzees and gorillas are closely related, many pathogens can be transmitted between them. For example, Ebola is a highly transmissible virus that has had a devastating impact on monkey populations in Central Africa. Just over 20 years ago, Ebola originated in wild monkey populations and then spread to humans. By some estimates, that wave of the Ebola virus wiped out a third of the world’s chimpanzees and gorillas.

“While we remain concerned about many disease risks, we now know much more about the origins of many of these pathogens and the routes of their transmission within and between species, including humans,” Sanz said.

In this study, “the surprise for us was the degree of overlap and interaction that occurred between these monkeys that was previously unrecognized or reported,” she said. “Based on the literature, we expected the monkeys to avoid each other… and in some cases the opposite seemed to be the case.”

Coexist comfortably

Studying coexisting great apes can inform us about interactions between some early hominins, the study authors said.

There has been a long history in paleoanthropology where it was believed that early hominids would competitively exclude each other from using the same resources in the same areas. But if contemporary observations with non-human apes are informative about the behavior of early modern humans, then this study suggests that these interactions most likely occurred in permissive social contexts.

Sanz emphasizes the continued importance of longitudinal research to understand the behavior and ecology of chimpanzees and gorillas, as well as to protect these monkeys and their habitats.

“Despite more than 60 years of research on chimpanzees and gorillas, there is still much to learn about these fascinating great apes,” he said.

