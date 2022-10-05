Study: Removing GRE requirement does not undermine student success

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



In 2019, the Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) eliminated the Graduate Record Examination as a requirement for admission to the school’s graduate programs for a three-year trial period.

The school’s decision was fueled by a growing body of data indicating that the GRE is expensive and biased, a poor predictor of academic success and a barrier to entry for historically underrepresented students.

Proponents of standardized testing have long argued that the GRE provides an objective measure of students’ academic capacity and potential to succeed in their graduate programs. But now a new BUSPH analysis reveals that eliminating the GRE as an admission requirement did not decrease the quality or performance of students at the school, which currently ranks 6th.e in the nation among schools and public health programs.

Published in Public health reviews, the analysis and policy letter presents data on the diversity and success of students in the BUSPH Master of Public Health program, for a total of six admissions cycles between 2016-2021 – three years before and three years after BUSPH stopped requiring GRE -scores of prospective students. The BUSPH study was led by Dr. Lisa Sullivan, associate dean of education and professor of biostatistics, and co-authored with Amanda Velez, executive director of educational initiatives; Nikki Longe, Registrar; Ann Marie Larese, Assistant Dean of Admissions; and dr. Sandro Galea, Dean and Robert A. Knox Professor.

After removing the GRE, the school noted an increase in African American/Black and Hispanic candidates, from 7.1% and 7%, respectively, when the exam was required, to 8.5% and 8.2% after the GRE was eliminated. There was also no difference in student performance in the MPH program; 94.5% of students achieved passing grades in the required core courses after the GRE was eliminated, compared to 93.5% of students prior to the GRE’s removal.

In addition, the academic quality of BUSPH applicants, as measured by the undergraduate average, remained 3.4 throughout all six admissions cycles, and graduate employment also remained unchanged, with more than 93% of undergraduates within six months after graduation.

Based on these results, BUSPH will permanently omit the GRE from its entry requirements, and the authors recommend that other academic institutions consider this move as well.

“The decision to eliminate the GRE was based on evidence of bias and structural barriers that we as a school want to eliminate to ensure all students have access to quality educational programs,” said Sullivan.

In the paper, the authors describe the burden many students, especially underrepresented students, face in taking the GRE. First, it’s a financial burden, costing more than $200 plus additional fees to submit scores to institutions, and possibly thousands more for those who enroll in GRE tutoring courses. The authors also point to systematic bias within standardized testing, as data from the Educational Testing Service shows that women score 80 points lower on average than men, and African American test takers about 200 points lower than their white counterparts. They also highlight the lack of evidence linking GRE scores to demonstrated improvement in student presentations and publications, or time it takes to complete their degrees.

“We are encouraged, but not satisfied, by the modest increase in the diversity of applicants, and will therefore continue to monitor and adjust as necessary to ensure we are a school that welcomes and supports students from all backgrounds,” says Larese.

Even with BUSPH’s permanent removal of the GRE as an admission requirement, the authors say there is more work the school can do to support a diverse student population.

“Eliminating the GRE is one of the many steps needed to create a welcoming and supportive environment for all students,” Velez says. “Our programs are better and stronger with a more diverse student population, and we will continue to expand our programming to support all students.”

Caroline Adamson, a BUSPH student in the school’s BS/MPH dual-degree program, welcomed the school’s decision to permanently remove the GRE requirement.

“It’s really exciting to know that my education is designed to encompass a wide and diverse range of experiences from my peers,” says Adamson, who studies program management and health policy and law. She says her class discussions have been deeply enriched by the contributions of her classmates.

“During the first four weeks of class alone, I’ve had the opportunity to hear about the experiences my colleagues have had working for various government agencies, non-profit organizations, and healthcare organizations, and I think the omission of the GRE requirement for admission alone fueled these contributions and thus everyone’s learning experience.”

‘Following’ students can be useful, research shows

More information:

Lisa M. Sullivan et al, Removing the Graduate Record Examination as an Admission Requirement Does Not Affect Student Success, Public health reviews (2022). Lisa M. Sullivan et al, Removing the Graduate Record Examination as an Admission Requirement Does Not Affect Student Success,(2022). DOI: 10.3389/phrs.2022.1605023

Provided by Boston University

