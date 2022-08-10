Study relates island features to the seasonal ebb and flow of bird species

Saint Helena’s Plover. Credit: Rafael Armada, Macaulay Library, Cornell Lab of Ornithology.



A new study examines how the geographic features of the world’s islands influence seasonal variation in the number of bird species. The study determines how the seasonal species richness of birds is affected by the size of the island, how isolated it is from the mainland and other islands, and the latitude at which it lies. The findings of the study have been published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

“We’ve used birdwatching on 690 islands from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird program for 21 years,” said lead author Frank La Sorte of the Cornell Lab. “In addition to native bird species that occur on islands year-round, islands can also host migratory bird species during the breeding or non-breeding seasons, or as temporary birds during migration.”

Timing, island size and location all matter.

Species numbers peaked on northern hemisphere islands at mid-latitudes during migration periods. The story changes during the non-breeding season, when the number of species present on tropical islands peaks, reflecting the fact that the majority of the world’s migratory birds breed in the Northern Hemisphere and migrate south in the fall to feed in. to hibernate in the tropics.

There is also a relationship between the size of an island and the number of species present. The bigger the island, the more bird species. This was especially pronounced for islands larger than 425 square miles in size. The distance from the mainland pushed species numbers in the opposite direction. Islands that occurred more than 90 miles from the mainland contained significantly fewer species.

“These findings highlight the importance of evolutionary processes on the largest islands and the unique ecology of the world’s most remote islands,” La Sorte said. “In general, species richness was lowest in all four seasons on the smallest, most remote islands and species richness was highest in all four seasons on the largest islands at medium distances from the mainland.”

However, there are many variations in these relationships. For example, while large islands tend to have more bird species, if the island is extremely remote, it would host fewer species, similar to extremely remote small islands.

“Our findings show that islands play a crucial role as stopovers and wintering grounds for migratory birds around the world,” said La Sorte. “A better understanding of the geographic relationships between migratory birds and islands over the seasons will improve our ability to effectively protect birds in these unique places.”

