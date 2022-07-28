Study provides safety guidelines for diving

Science Advances (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abo5888″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Impact of 3D printed human models in head-first form. Credit: Pandey et al., scientific progress (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abo5888



New research in biomechanics measures the impact of head-first, hand-first, and feet-first diving and the risk of injury at different diving heights, with data-driven recommendations for safe diving and a model for measuring the impact of different shapes as they dive into the water.

For untrained divers, the researchers found that spinal cord and neck injuries are likely to exceed eight meters in a head-first dive; collarbone injury is likely above 40 feet on a hand-first dive; and knee injury is likely above 15 meters when diving feet first.

“Water is 1000 times denser than air, so you go from a very dilute medium to a very dense medium, and you will experience a huge impact,” said Sunghwan Jung, a professor of biological and environmental engineering in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and senior author of the paper. “People can choose how they dive, so we wanted to look at the effect of the position of dives. We also wanted to come up with a more universal or general theory about how objects or fronts of different shapes dive into the water, so we looked at the dive fronts of both people in different poses and animals and measured the forces of the impact of the different shapes.”

Anupam Pandey, a postdoctoral researcher in Jung’s lab, is the lead author of the paper.

The researchers used 3D-printed models of a nearly life-sized human head and torso, torso and head with arms and feet outstretched, as well as models of a porpoise head, a gannet beak and a basilisk lizard foot to study the impact of bent, pointed and flat shapes on the water surface. They immersed the objects in the water and measured the forces acting on them and how they were distributed over time and were able to develop a theoretical model describing the increase in the force on the different shapes and how those forces increased with the height of the dive.

They then plotted the height and impact with the force that human muscles, ligaments and bones can withstand and found the potential for various injuries — to the collarbone, spine and knee — at different heights and in different diving positions.

“In human biomechanics, there is a vast literature on fall injuries, especially in the elderly, and sports injuries, such as concussions, but I don’t know of any other work on diving injuries,” Jung said.

The research can help people make safer diving choices – for example, a feet first dive is safer from higher perches – and it also shows how well adapted scuba diving animals are to mitigate the effects of diving. Gannets, for example, have shallower bill angles that allow them to plunge into water at speeds of up to 24 meters per second. Dolphins have shortened, fused cervical vertebrae that support their heads while they harbor porpoises, the authors write.

Understanding how animals or objects intersect is one of the goals of Jung’s broader research program. His lab has studied the diving mechanics of animals and how animals jump out of the water; a current project focuses on how a fox dives into the snow.

“As engineers, we are very good at flying the plane in the air. We are good at making a submarine move in the water, but crossing the interface, as you see in the animal world, is not an easy task, and it’s something engineers are interested in making a drone go from water to air or air to water, for example,” Jung said. “So maybe this study can shed light on the new engineering design in the future that will allow systems to do this. For us, we’re trying to understand the fundamental mechanics.”

