Study opens door to new class of slippery, water-loving surfaces

Matter (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.matt.2022.09.024″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Graphic abstract. Credit: Matter (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.matt.2022.09.024



Researchers have shown that engineered surfaces can be hydrophilic — meaning they have a strong affinity for water — yet be extremely slippery. The work goes against conventional wisdom regarding the development of smooth materials and suggests a new area of ​​research for the field.

“This finding is counterintuitive because it has long been believed that smooth surfaces are hydrophobic — they repel water,” said Arun Kumar Kota, corresponding author of a paper on the work and an associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at State University of North Carolina.

“But we’ve now demonstrated a way to design the surface of materials to be both very smooth and hydrophilic, or SLIC surfaces. We have some specific applications that we think could be useful, but this is essentially an untapped class of surfaces. Much work needs to be done to fully understand the scope of potential applications.”

“We also set out exactly how to design these SLIC surfaces so that other researchers can expand this promising field,” Kota says.

Previous ways of constructing a solid surface to make it smooth tended to take one of three approaches. One approach was to structure the material to hold a layer of air against the surface, with that air pocket acting as a lubricant. The second approach was to texturize the surface and trap a layer of liquid lubricant against the material so that it could slide past other liquids or solids. In either case, damage to the texture of the surfaces through repeated use will make them less slippery. Likewise, the loss of the gaseous or liquid lubricants over time also makes them less slippery.

The third approach was to uniformly attach molecules to smooth, solid surfaces. This combination of uniformity and smoothness allows liquids to slide easily over the surface. “However, the vast majority of molecules used to create these smooth surfaces are hydrophobic, because the old idea is that smooth surfaces tend to be hydrophobic, so that’s what researchers have focused on,” Kota says.

For example, consider a pan with a non-stick coating. The surface is hydrophobic, so if you pour a small amount of water on the pan, the water will be repelled by the surface and form a relatively round bead. Also, the surface is smooth, so the water drop will slide off.

But being smooth and being hydrophobic are not the same. SLIC surfaces show that something can be hydrophilic and slippery. When you pour water on a slippery, hydrophilic surface, two things happen. First, the water has a strong affinity with the surface, so it expands into a flat bead. Two, because the surface is also smooth, that flat water drop will slide off without a trace.

“There have been very few papers over the years that cover hydrophilic smooth surfaces, and this area has really been overlooked,” Kota says. “This new work shows that hydrophilic, slippery substances work and explains the physics behind how it works.”

There are two types of applications that the researchers are particularly excited about: biomedical technologies and condensers.

For biomedical applications, the researchers want to take advantage of the anti-fouling properties of SLIC surfaces. In short, it is particularly difficult for proteins to adhere to SLIC surfaces.

“Proteins cover almost the entire surface of both conventional hydrophilic materials and smooth, hydrophobic materials in about a minute,” Kota says. “We have shown that even after 30 hours, virtually no proteins can adsorb on a SLIC surface.”

“This is helpful in many ways,” Kota says. “For example, this resistance to protein adsorption would make it more difficult for unwanted bacteria to grow on a surface, could significantly reduce blood clotting on biomedical implants, and so on.”

As for condensers, many technologies, such as air conditioners and power plants, have condenser components. These components have a cool surface on which water vapor condenses. On conventional hydrophilic surfaces, the condensed water forms a film that effectively serves as an insulator for the condenser surface, decreasing its efficiency. On smooth, hydrophobic surfaces, the water vapor will slowly form beads on the surface and then slide off.

“But on a SLIC surface, the hydrophilic nature of the surface allows water vapor to condense faster, and the smooth nature of the surface still allows water to slide off easily, making the condensers more efficient,” Kota says.

“No pun intended, but we’re really just scratching the surface of what could be possible with SLIC surfaces.”

The research was published in Matter.

New understanding of condensation could lead to better power plant condenser, defrost materials

More information:

Hamed Vahabi et al, Designing unstructured, completely solid, smooth hydrophilic surfaces, Matter (2022). Hamed Vahabi et al, Designing unstructured, completely solid, smooth hydrophilic surfaces,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.matt.2022.09.024

Provided by North Carolina State University

