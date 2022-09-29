Study offers new perspective on 2008 housing crash

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



It’s been 15 years since the 2008 housing bubble burst and sent the US economy into a tailspin, but experts and academics are still trying to get a full picture of what caused the housing crash.

With home prices at new all-time highs, researchers at the University of Georgia are still disproving common misconceptions about the boom and bust of 2008.

James Conklin, an associate professor of real estate at UGA’s Terry College of Business, wanted to test a general perception about the crisis: that the prevalence of subprime loans was leading to unjustified and unsustainable home prices. Subprime loans are loans made to borrowers who may have difficulty repayment due to low credit scores and income.

“I think a lot of people have the scenario in their minds that there was a large group of people with low credit scores who couldn’t buy before that time,” Conklin said. “Then there was an influx of easy credit and that allowed those people to push prices up to unsustainable levels. That doesn’t seem to be the case.”

Conklin and his co-authors, Federal Reserve Bank economists W. Scott Frame, Kristopher Gerardi and Haoyang Liu, published their findings in “Villains or scapegoats? The role of subprime borrowers in driving the US housing market.” The newspaper appeared in the July 2022 edition of the Financial Mediation Magazine.

“Our view is that the people with the low credit scores don’t seem to be causing the housing boom,” Conklin said. “There’s no question that people with lower credit scores were more likely to default, but they didn’t drive prices up.”

Conklin’s team looked by county at the percentage of loans granted in the US to borrowers with a credit score of less than 660 between 2000 and 2006.

“We looked at the areas where house prices were up and the areas where subprime mortgage numbers grew,” Conklin said. “It’s not the same places at all. If subprime loans were the driver of the housing boom, well, you’d think where house prices rose, you would have seen the biggest growth in subprime loans, and that’s just not what we saw.” have found.”

Subprime borrowers were more likely to take out loans to buy entry-level or moderately priced homes in the overheated market, he said.

“And the places where we’ve seen prices rise quickly, we’ve seen prime borrowers make up a larger portion of the market,” Conklin said. “[Well-qualified] borrowers were likely able to bid higher than people we would consider fringe borrowers.

“The fringe buyers were priced out of the market; they didn’t get a chance to drive house prices up because the borrowers with better credit scores and better incomes could offer the highest prices.”

What caused the housing crash?

Many factors led to the 2008 housing crash, Conklin said. Exotic loans that required little documentation or had variable interest rates helped people buy homes they couldn’t afford. Homeowners who had subprime loans defaulted on their loans. Rapidly rising house prices created a ‘buy it or miss it’ mentality among families and investors.

It wasn’t just one thing, but it’s vital to know how each factor triggered the crisis so that housing and credit policies can be carefully crafted to prevent another collapse, Conklin said.

Tightened lending standards have kept home buyers from becoming over-indebted and have reduced the risk of getting an underwater loan even if prices stabilize or contract a little from today’s historic highs. That’s a great thing.

But the common assumption that subprime borrowers have fueled the housing bubble has also led to government loan insurers like Freddy Mac demanding much higher credit scores in addition to larger down payments and proof of income. The side effect of this is that some potential home buyers have been taken off the market.

“One of the things that has taken people out of the crisis is that we need to be careful about extending loans to people with low credit scores,” Conklin said. “If [lending guidelines] are based on incorrect information or assumptions, there may be many people who would be good borrowers who cannot get credit and who cannot buy houses.

“We often think of homeownership as a pathway to wealth, and if people are kept out of this market it shouldn’t be, then we’re hindering those people in terms of wealth creation.”

More information:

James N. Conklin et al, Villains or Scapegoats? The role of subprime borrowers in fueling the US housing boom, Financial Mediation Magazine (2021). James N. Conklin et al, Villains or Scapegoats? The role of subprime borrowers in fueling the US housing boom,(2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.jfi.2021.10906

Provided by the University of Georgia

