Study offers a powerful computer-modeling approach to cell simulations

A fragment of the simulated cell environment. Credit: Ilya Vakser



A landmark report from the University of Kansas to be published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences proposes a new technique to model molecular life with computers.

According to lead author Ilya Vakser, director of the Computational Biology Program and Center for Computational Biology and professor of molecular biosciences at KU, the research on computer modeling of life processes is an important step towards creating a working simulation of a living cell with atomic resolution . The progress promises new insights into the fundamental biology of a cell, as well as faster and more accurate treatment of human diseases.

“It’s about tens or hundreds of thousands of times faster than existing atomic resolution techniques,” Vakser said. “This offers unprecedented opportunities to characterize physiological mechanisms now well beyond the scope of computational modeling, to gain insight into cellular mechanisms, and to use this knowledge to improve our ability to treat disease.”

Until now, a major hurdle in computer modeling cells has been the approach to proteins and their interactions that are at the heart of cellular processes. To date, established techniques for modeling protein interactions have relied on “protein docking” or “molecular simulation”.

According to the researchers, both approaches have advantages and disadvantages. While protein-coupling algorithms are great for sampling spatial coordinates, they don’t take into account the “time coordinate” or dynamics of protein interactions. In contrast, molecular simulations model the dynamics well, but these simulations are too slow or have a low resolution.

“Our proof-of-concept study bridges the two modeling methodologies and develops an approach that can achieve unprecedented simulation timescales with all-atom resolution,” the authors wrote.

Vakser’s collaborators on the paper were Sergei Grudinin of the University of Grenoble Alpes in France; Eric Deeds of the University of California-Los Angeles; KU PhD student Nathan Jenkins and Petras Kundrotas, assistant research professor at KU’s Computational Biology Program.

After the team figured out how to best combine the benefits of the two protein modeling approaches, the team developed and coded an algorithm to drive the new simulation.

“The most difficult challenge was to develop the algorithm that adequately reflects the simple basic idea of ​​the approach,” Vakser said.

But once they made that breakthrough, they were able to validate the new procedure.

“The paradigm was simple — a clear line,” Vakser said.

“Existing simulation approaches spend most of the computation time traveling in low-probability or high-energy areas of the system. We all know where these areas are. Instead, the idea was to only in the high-probability, areas low-energy, and to skip the low-probability regions by estimating the transition rates between the high-probability states.The paradigm is as old as biomolecular modeling itself and has been widely used since the dawn of the modeling era decades ago.”

But Vakser said that until his team’s new paper, the approach had not been applied to the kinetics of protein interactions in the cellular environment, the focus of their study.

“Because there are far fewer high-probability states than the low-probability states, that’s given us huge gains in computational speed — tens to hundreds of thousands of times,” Vakser said. “This has been done with no apparent loss of accuracy. It can be argued that the accuracy has been obtained because the simulation protocol is based on the ‘docking’ techniques, which are specifically designed for characterizing protein assemblies.”

The KU researcher said his cell simulation method could be used to investigate human health and treat diseases with a new level of precision.

“The approach can be used to study molecular pathways underlying disease mechanisms,” Vakser said. “It can be used to determine deleterious effects of genetic mutations through the altered patterns of protein associations – genetic mutations cause changes in the structure of proteins, which in turn affect protein association. Or it can be used to identify targets for designing of drugs by detecting critical elements in protein association patterns.”

According to Vakser, the new simulation technique offers many promising research possibilities to explore in the future.

“Among them is adapting the approach to protein interactions with nucleic acids, RNA and DNA,” he said. “We also want to consider the flexibility of molecular shapes, correlate with the rapidly evolving spectrum of experimental studies of the cellular environment, and apply the procedure to a model of a real cell — with its actual molecular components packed together.”

