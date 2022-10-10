Study: Most Maine schools fall short on Wabanaki history

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Education isn’t doing enough to enforce a decades-old law requiring students to be taught about Native American history, leaving most schools behind, according to a survey.

The study, released Monday, Maine’s Indigenous Peoples Day, concluded that most school districts do not cover all of the required areas of Wabanaki studies.

“Teaching Wabanaki Studies is not optional. It’s required by law,” Michael Kebede, a policy advisor with the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, said in a statement.

The Wabanaki Alliance, the Abbe Museum, and the ACLU of Maine used the state’s open records law to investigate ten counties and the state’s education department for compliance with the law. The Maine Indian Tribal-State Commission also endorsed the report.

The 21-year state law requires schools to teach Wabanaki history, economic and political systems, and culture. The Wabanaki are made up of the Penobscot Nation, Passamaquoddy tribes in Indian Township and Pleasant Point, Houlton Band of Maliseets, and Mi’kmaq.

The study came at a time of fraught relations between the tribes and the state of Maine.

The tribes are pushing for amendment of the Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement Act of 1980, which would prevent tribes in the state from having the same rights as the other 570 federally recognized tribes.

The Maine House approved the bill who would have changed the arrangement in April, but the Maine Senate never given a final vote due to an impending veto by Democratic Governor Janet Mills.

The tribal frustration comes despite some successes: The state ended tribal images for high school mascots, changed the name of Columbus Day and gave tribes revenue from mobile sports betting.

President Joe Biden has declared Monday Native People’s Day for the second yearwhile states and cities renamed the federal holiday that had long celebrated Christopher Columbus’ sighting of what came to be known as America.

But Representative Jeffrey Evangelos, a Friendship independent, said in an op-ed in the Portland Press Herald Monday that Maine’s natives are still treated as “second-class citizens.”

“The relationship between the Wabanaki nations and the state of Maine is frayed, and one way to mend that relationship is to invest the state in the proper implementation of the Wabanaki Studies Act,” said Maulian Dana, a Penobscot and president. of the Wabanaki Alliance. .

The state claims it is making progress in schools.

Maine’s Education Commissioner Pender Makin convened a working group of tribal leaders and Wabanaki scholars in the early months of the administration, an agency spokesman said.

Decisions about what is taught in the classroom are made locally, and the Maine Department of Education provides on its website grade-by-degree resources reviewed by tribal cultural experts and educators, spokesman Marcus Mrowka said.

The agency recently hired an educator to lead the work of creating lessons for the state’s online lesson-sharing website for kindergarten through high school teachers, Mrowka said.

Being across the country recent advances in teaching students about Native Americanswith new requirements in states such as Connecticut, North Dakota and Oregon.

Maine passed its law in 2001, identifying material that should be taught, and establishing a Wabanaki Studies Commission to curate resources for teachers.

But the review found that one school district had no data showing how it complies with statute, and another admitted that it had not systematically incorporated Wabanaki studies into its curriculum.

Several school districts referred to Wabanaki people in the past tense and focused only on colonization, playing up the misconception that Wabanaki people are invisible or a thing of the past, the report said.

The survey cited some successes in Old Town, Portland, Bangor and Lewiston, where Wabanaki people were included in various disciplines of study. Presque Isle brought Mi’kmaq drummers to their schools and Houlton invited Mi’kmaq and Maliseet members to the lesson. Calais offered a Passamaquoddy language course.

“Schools achieved the most success when they partnered with Wabanaki experts,” the report said.

