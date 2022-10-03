Study links changes in length of day with climate prediction

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Scientists have made a major breakthrough in the quest to accurately predict fluctuations in the Earth’s rotation and thus the length of the day, potentially enabling new predictions for the effects of climate change.

A team of scientists, led by Professor Adam Scaife of the University of Exeter, has used advanced mathematical modeling to show how fluctuations in the length of the day can be predicted more than a year in advance – considerably longer than currently possible.

The team suggests that this long-term forecast also comes from a new atmospheric source for long-term predictability of weather and climate changes.

Crucially, the research demonstrates a definitive link between geodesy – or accurately measuring and understanding Earth’s shape, size, orientation and gravity – and climate prediction.

Professor Scaife, a climate expert in the Department of Mathematics at the University of Exeter, says that “although the changes in day length are small, they are important for applications that require highly accurate time measurements such as GPS.”

It has long been known that angular momentum plays a fundamental role in the structure and variability of the Earth’s atmosphere.

As the Earth rotates on its axis, its total mass and rotation result in what appears to be a steady rotation. However, changes in surface winds and changes in high and low pressure patterns can change this, and as the atmosphere speeds up due to stronger winds, the Earth’s rotation slows down, increasing the length of the day.

Until now, however, the long-term predictability of these long-term fluctuations was unknown.

The new study shows that fluctuations in atmospheric angular momentum and day length are predictable for more than a year in advance, and that atmospheric changes have a significant impact on regional weather and climate.

Using a series of predictions from a dynamic climate model, the scientists were able to predict signals in the atmosphere that spread slowly and coherently toward the poles.

These signals precede changes in the extratropical climate via the North Atlantic Oscillation and the extratropical jetstream. These new findings point to a source of long-term predictability from the atmosphere that will help us understand and better predict weather and climate.

Professor Scaife added that “we usually look to the ocean for long-term forecast signals, but these new results show that long-term forecasts can also be steered from the atmosphere.”

