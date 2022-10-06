Study: Lagoons from Arctic’s forgotten coast vulnerable to climate change and human development

WCS Technician Thomas House Holding a Sheep – Aukulak Lagoon. Credit: Kevin Fraley



A new scientific review paper led by WCS captures the unique and dynamic features of coastal lagoon ecosystems in the Arctic Beringia region, discussing how the effects of climate change and human development could alter these habitats.

Lagoons make up 40% of the coastline of Alaska’s Chukchi Sea and are an integral part of environmentally protected areas such as Cape Krusenstern National Monument, Bering Land Bridge National Preserve, and Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge. In addition, they are important wild food harvesting sites for the Iñupiat people, who rely on hunting and gathering to maintain their food security.

Fish species commonly found in the lagoons include important subsistence harvesting species such as sheepfolds, Dolly Varden char and saffron cod, commercially important salmon, and Beringia endemic taxa such as Bering cisco and Alaska blackfish. Birds that nest and feed around the lagoons include tundra swans, Caspian terns, Arctic terns, Sandhill cranes, long-tailed swans, and great gulls. Mammal species commonly encountered along or near lagoons include musk oxen, grizzly bears, bearded seals, beluga, caribou, and beavers.

The review article was published in the September 2022 issue Arctic, a scientific journal produced by the University of Calgary and the Arctic Institute of North America. dr. Kevin Fraley, the lead author, is a fisheries ecologist for WCS’ Arctic Beringia program, based in Fairbanks, Alaska.

“This assessment is the culmination of a decade of fisheries monitoring and research efforts conducted by WCS and partners in these lagoons, and while there are still many aspects of these unique and important ecosystems to be studied, the paper represents the best understanding of Arctic coastal lagoon structure. and ecology to date,” says Fraley.

To wrap up the article, the authors synthesized findings from long-term fisheries monitoring and research efforts conducted in multiple lagoons in Bering Land Bridge National Preserve, Cape Krusenstern National Monument and Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge. In addition, traditional ecological knowledge related to lagoon ecology and subsistence harvesting practices was entrusted to the authors by Iñupiat and other residents of northwest Alaska. Finally, relevant published literature was reviewed and included in the effort.

One of the key points raised in the article was that the physical layout, water chemistry, invertebrate diversity, and fish ecology (abundance, species diversity, diet, behavior, and survival) within lagoons are driven by the presence of seasonal channels that connecting lagoons to the Chukchi Sea. Because these channels are narrow and their layout and function are vulnerable to disturbances such as storms, coastal erosion and beach gravel restructuring by natural and artificial means, climate change and human development affecting the channels can have disproportionate, negative impacts on lagoon ecosystems.

While this assessment is an important measure in the process of studying the lagoons of the Arctic Beringia region, WCS and partners plan to continue monitoring these habitats to identify any ecological shifts caused by natural and anthropogenic disturbances. Furthermore, WCS will explore additional research opportunities to increase understanding of these unique ecosystems and advance their conservation.

Caspian terns discovered nesting 1,000 miles further north than ever recorded in Alaska

More information:

Kevin M. Fraley et al, The Forgotten Coast: A Synthesis of Current Knowledge of Southern Chukchi Sea Lagoon Ecosystems, ARCTIC (2022). Kevin M. Fraley et al, The Forgotten Coast: A Synthesis of Current Knowledge of Southern Chukchi Sea Lagoon Ecosystems,(2022). DOI: 10.14430/arctic75608

Provided by Wildlife Conservation Society

