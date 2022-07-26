Study identifies way to specifically target and block disease-associated white blood cells

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Neutrophils are a type of white blood cells that help fight illness and disease by traveling to the infected site of the body to seek out and destroy harmful pathogens.

But if not restricted, neutrophils can also prolong inflammation and contribute to the development of conditions such as vascular thrombosis, cancer and diabetic retinopathy.

To block the deleterious effects of the defensive cell, a research team led by Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) has designed a nanoparticle platform that can target disease-associated activated neutrophils only, while leaving inactive circulating neutrophils untouched.

“It causes the disease-related neutrophils to be suppressed,” explains CWRU professor Evi Stavrou, “but [their] the ability to fight infection remains intact.”

The findings offer the potential to transform therapies for common diseases, including diabetic complications, cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Stavrou, the Oscar D. Ratnoff Designated Professor of Medicine and Hematology at the School of Medicine, is the lead corresponding author of the study, which appeared recently in Nature Nanotechnology.

The results emerged from a three-year collaboration between Stavrou’s lab, colleagues from Case Western Reserve’s departments of biomedical engineering and pharmacology, and with research partners around the world.

“This collaboration between Dr. Stavrou’s lab and our lab brings together our complementary and interdisciplinary expertise to create a unique nanomedicine platform that enables specific targeting of activated neutrophils,” said Anirban Sen Gupta, professor of biomedical engineering and the Leonard Case. Jr. Professor of Engineering at the Case School of Engineering. “Aberrant neutrophil activity is emerging as an important mechanism in many diseases, and this platform may enable targeted treatment of such diseases without compromising the immune defense capabilities of neutrophils.”

Their work showed that specifically targeting a neutrophil-suppressing drug to the disease site by packaging it into the nanoplatform increased the drug’s effectiveness. This also reduced the toxic effects compared to when the drug is directly administered intravenously.

The study

The study represents the first demonstration of active targeting of what are called neutrophil “subpopulations”. Their platform is versatile enough to be adapted to specific neutrophil populations — alone or in cell complexes, Stavrou said.

To specifically target activated neutrophils, Stavrou and Sen Gupta first had to identify a surface marker that is uniquely expressed by activated neutrophils, but not by cells at rest. They focused on neutrophil elastase (NE) — which is secreted by neutrophils during inflammation — because it’s only produced by neutrophils and travels to the cell surface only when activated.

To use NE as “bait” for nanoparticle (NP) binding, Stavrou and Sen Gupta designed a peptide derived from alpha-1 antitrypsin (a natural inhibitor of NE) and demonstrated its specific binding ability for NE. By decorating the surface of the nanoparticles with this peptide, it became possible to specifically bind to activated neutrophils.

Subsequently, pharmacological inhibitors were chosen that interfere with neutrophil functions. Combining these two components on a lipid NP platform generated active neutrophil targeting therapeutic nanoparticles.

The assembled nanoparticles were used in in vitro and in vivo assays to define their payload, biodistribution, specificity for NE, and circulatory lifetime in mouse models.

Several variations of NPs have been created that can interact specifically with activated neutrophils alone, or with activated neutrophils that complex with other cells such as activated platelets – a hallmark of inflammatory thrombosis in many diseases.

Finally, the feasibility of “targeted therapeutic potential” with this NP platform was demonstrated using drug loads in mouse models of venous thrombosis.

The next phase of the studies will focus on investigating novel neutrophil-suppressing drug molecules developed in Stavrou’s lab as payloads in the nanoparticles and evaluating these formulations in various neutrophil-driven disease models.

