Study found that ‘magic mushrooms’ in treatment DOUBLED alcoholics chances of kicking the habit

Magic mushrooms may be key to helping heavy drinkers quit alcohol, a study has suggested — after nearly half of those treated with the drug completely renounced drinking eight months later.

Researchers led by New York University followed 93 people who were given psilocybin – the active part of magic mushrooms – or a placebo twice in two months. Those in the test group were twice as likely to quit drinking and 83 percent more likely to quit drinking heavily.

About one in 12 men and one in 25 women are said to have an alcohol addiction in America, where they are unable to stop drinking despite adverse social, career or health consequences. According to the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 95,000 people die each year from alcohol-related causes, making alcohol the third leading preventable cause of death in the United States.

But despite its prevalence, America struggles to help alcoholics, with low success rates from therapy or support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous and many avoiding drugs like naltrexone because of unpleasant side effects such as nausea and exhaustion.

But studies are beginning to suggest magic mushrooms could help, with researchers at DailyMail.com suggesting the psychoactive drugs can “knock” the brain out of “dependent and unhealthy habits.”

The graph above shows the average proportion of heavy drinking days per week in the group that received the mushroom extract (blue line) and the placebo (brown). This shows that the results for the mushroom group were lower. They also received 12 therapy sessions

In the study – published this week in the journal JAMA Psychiatry – researchers followed Americans who had been dependent on alcohol for about 14 years.

Dependence was defined using a official investigationin which people were asked whether not drinking gives them withdrawal symptoms, such as trembling, or whether they had previously tried to cut down on drinking but failed.

Participants also drank heavily most days, with men reporting that they typically drank more than five drinks a day and women four and an average of seven drinks a day.

CAN MAGIC MUSHROOMS TREAT DEPRESSION TOO? Psilocybin is one of several psychedelic drugs that have recently emerged from the shadows with promises to treat mental illness and addictions. Depictions in stone carvings and petroglyphs predating recorded history suggest that humans discovered the hallucinogenic powers of “magic” mushrooms as early as 9000 BC. The fungi were once the center of religious ceremonies. In 1959, a chemist from the pharmaceutical company Albert Hofmann identified and separated the psychoactive compound in mushrooms, known as psilocybin. Between 1961 and 1965, Sandoz sold the compound as a psychotherapeutic drug called Indocybin. It was quickly discontinued when it was widely abused to “trip” or hallucinate. Psilocybin has since been highly regulated in the US, where it is treated as equally illicit as heroin. Fresh, but not dried, magic mushrooms were legal in the UK until the Drugs Act 2005 made them Class A. But as depression continues to rise, scientists are looking for inventive options to treat the condition. Psilocybin has a similar shape to the ‘feel good’ neurotransmitter serotonin and binds to some of the same receptors in the brain. It shows up in brain scans to treat depression by making the amygdala respond better to emotions. And patients are better able to process these feelings and feel relief from their symptoms weeks later. Other research suggests that the drug ‘resets’ neural circuits that create negative feedback loops in patients’ brains.

The participants were between 25 and 65 years old and recruited from two locations in America. None of them used other drugs or hallucinogens, such as LSD.

They were divided into two equal groups, with half given psilocybin in tablets and the others the placebo diphenhydramine – an antihistamine.

They were offered one talk therapy session per week for the first 12 weeks of the study and were given the drugs at weeks four and eight.

On medication days, they were given the pills around 9 a.m. and then checked for eight hours. During this period, they were asked to lie on a couch with eye protection and headphones on and play a standardized list of music.

The participants were followed for up to eight months and asked how often they drank heavily and whether they had stopped drinking.

Those who claimed to have stopped drinking had their fingernails tested to confirm the claim. Nails provide an overview of daily activities as they absorb chemicals from the body every day, including those from alcohol.

Results showed that after their first session with mushrooms, 11 out of 48 people gave up alcohol (23 percent). But in the eighth month of the experiment, this rose to 23 people (or 48 percent).

In comparison, in the group that received the placebo, only 11 (24 percent) said they had stopped drinking alcohol in the last month.

As for heavy drinking, 30 participants in the mushroom group (62 percent) said they had stopped the habit by month eight. While in the placebo group this was 18 (40 percent).

Participants averaged 11 of the 12 therapy sessions they were offered, and none had any adverse effects.

dr. Michael Bogenschutz, the psychiatrist who led the study, said the results “strongly suggest” that psilocybin could help treat alcohol use disorders, as well as help people quit smoking, cocaine or other opioids. .

“It appears that treatment with psilocybin can take the brain and mind out of entrenched, unhealthy thinking, emotion and behavior patterns,” he told DailyMail.com.

‘Psilocybin enhances neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to change and reorganize itself.

“In the context of addiction treatment, if there is a desire to change and therapy to support that change, psilocybin can increase the ability to learn new ways of thinking, feeling and behaving that override the old patterns and support recovery.”

He added: ‘The powerful and meaningful experiences many patients have with psilocybin can play an important role in creating powerful memories of new ways of thinking, feeling and being in the world.

“Many patients have reported a marked decrease in alcohol craving and a greater sense of belonging.”

Scientists noted that despite the study being “double-blind” — meaning patients didn’t know if they were getting the drug — it was “clear” who got the mushrooms for their remarkable mood-altering effects.

They said this could have affected the results by making the people in the control group less likely to quit alcohol.

Magic mushrooms are illegal in the United States and transporting them can result in a fine of up to $10,000 and decades in prison.

Taken orally, they take effect within 20 minutes, making it difficult for some users to tell the difference between fantasy and reality.

Negative effects include nausea, vomiting and muscle weakness, but in severe cases they can also cause panic attacks and psychosis.