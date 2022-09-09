Study for your Amazon DevOps certification exam for $30

Current use of apps and software expects frequent updates, requiring software development teams to be on the alert at all times. DevOps Engineers ensure that this process runs smoothly. They also earn hefty salaries, averaging $111,800 in the US. So if you want to learn these principles, consider the AWS Certified Dev And Ops Engineer Professional Training Bundle, which retails for $29.99.

The bundle is presented by Skill Success, an online streaming service dedicated to creating content that can help you upgrade and pursue your professional and personal skills. The content ranges from project management and marketing to technology and of course AWS.

The first course provides an overview of continuous delivery and process automation and covers most of the content you can expect in the Certified Development and Operations Engineer Professional exam. Then, parts two and three take a closer look at Amazon CloudWatch, CloudTrail, and Identity and Access Management (IAM). Finally, the fourth class includes high-availability architecture, autoscaling groups, elasticity, and scalability.

Right now, Macworld readers can get the AWS Certified Dev And Ops Engineer Professional Training Bundle at a discount — just $29.99 for all four courses.

