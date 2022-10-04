Study finds US future floods becoming more frequent, wider spread, less seasonal

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



The summer of 2022 was unprecedented with five “1 in 1,000 year” floods in the US: St. Louis and Eastern Kentucky, both in July, and Southeast Illinois, Death Valley, and Dallas, all in August.

“The intense rainfall combined with favorable land surface conditions, known as impervious surfaces, have caused flash flooding and widespread flooding in cities,” said Yang Hong, Ph.D., professor of hydrology and remote sensing in the School of Civil Engineering and Environmental. Science in the Galloly College of Engineering at the University of Oklahoma. “The ongoing warming climate and aging water infrastructure will exacerbate flood risks.”

Hong leads a research team that includes Zhi Li, Ph.D., and Jonathan Gourley, Ph.D., a research hydrometeorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Severe Storms Laboratory. Their latest study, published in the future of the earth, has shown that future flooding in the US will become more frequent, more widespread, yet less seasonal.

In a previous study, the team showed that flash flooding becomes 7.9% more extreme, including higher peak flows and faster arrival times across the country.

In their new study “Spatiotemporal Features of U.S. Floods: Current Status and Forecast Under a Future Warmer Climate,” the researchers used computer models to simulate rainfall and flood variability across the contiguous U.S. Changes in rainfall and flood frequency, spatial scale and seasonality are shown. investigated within large climate departments.

“Our models show that a weakening of rainfall and seasonality of flooding can lead to more random and less predictable extreme events,” Gourley said. “Specific effects demonstrated through our flood season modeling are more likely to start in the West in snow-dominated regions, while flooding is likely to be delayed in the East. We also found that the correlation between extreme rainfall and onset of flooding stronger in the West, but weaker in the East in the future.”

Overall, their study predicts an overall flood frequency of 101.7% and a 44.9% increase in the rate of flooding, mainly attributed to more extreme rainfall and variability in the future.

“Predicting future flooding is becoming increasingly challenging due to changing land surface conditions,” Li said. “Our past experience and knowledge probably won’t apply in preparing for future floods.”

Hong added: “There is an urgent need for dynamically evolving knowledge about flooding to design flood infrastructures, especially considering that many flood infrastructures, such as dams, levees, drainage systems and waterways, were built 50 to 100 years ago. More resilient measures for protection against flooding in cities to address flood risks.”

Zhi Li et al, Spatiotemporal features of flooding in the US: current status and forecast in a future warmer climate, The future of the earth (2022). Zhi Li et al, Spatiotemporal features of flooding in the US: current status and forecast in a future warmer climate,(2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022EF002700

