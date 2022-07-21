Study finds ultimate limits of spaceplates in optical systems

Conceptual image of a space plate decreasing the distance at which light is focused over a wide range of wavelengths. Credit: Monticone Research Group



Engineers working to miniaturize optical systems for modern electronics have had great success when it comes to the most well-known components, the lenses and optical sensors. It was more challenging to reduce the size of the third component of an optical system, the free space between the lens and the sensor needed to allow light waves to focus.

Researchers have developed technology to replace some or all of that free space with a thin, transparent device known as a space plate. Now, Cornell researchers led by doctoral student Kunal Shastri and assistant professor Francesco Monticone, along with their collaborators, have defined the fundamental and practical limits of space plates for the first time in a paper published in the journal optics titled, “How Much Can Space Compress? Space Plate Bandwidth Limits.”

“In the quest to miniaturize optical systems,” Shastri explains in the article, “one aspect that is often overlooked is the large volume of free space between the detector and the lens, or between lenses, which is essential for transmitting light. to obtain a distance – phase and range dependent and angle dependent, e.g. focusing at a certain distance.”

The length of free space behind a lens is critical to the lens’ ability to focus an image on the sensor or on film, as was the case before digital cameras. The free space allows light waves coming from different directions behind the lens to propagate and gain enough phase to converge at the focal point: the sensor. This is one of the reasons why camera lenses designed to focus on a distant subject and magnify it, such as telephoto lenses, are so long. Spaceplates are designed to mimic the optical phase response of free space over a much shorter length.

Monticone, who collaborated with former PhD student Aobo Chen, had previously used computer simulations to design scalable space plates and demonstrate how they would work in an optical system. This new work expands on that research by defining the limits of a space plate’s ability to maximize three fundamental optical parameters: compression ratio, numerical aperture, and bandwidth.

“It’s very complicated to achieve these three goals at the same time,” Monticone explains, “with maximizing compression ratio while also maximizing numerical aperture and bandwidth. In this article, we try to understand the general physical mechanism behind any space compression effect, regardless of how to implement the spaceplate.”

Prior research into spaceplate technology had yielded functional but impractical or inefficient designs that worked for a single color, or for a small number of angles, or required to be immersed in a high-refractive-index material, such as oil. These devices could not be used to miniaturize typical optical systems.

“There’s a lot of interest in knowing if space plates would work for the entire visible spectrum of light and in free space, and no one was sure we could do that,” Shastri said. “So we really wanted to see if there were any physical boundaries that would prevent spaceplates for real cameras from working for the full visible bandwidth.”

Shastri explained that the limits they define in this newly published paper will tell other engineers working in the field how far or how close they are to the global fundamental limits of the spaceplate devices they design. “And that, I think, is very valuable,” Shastri said. “That’s why we wrote this article.”

Spaceplates can be designed with the same materials that conventional imaging systems are made of, whether glass layers and other transparent materials with different refractive indices, a patterned surface, or a photonic crystal plate – any structure that provides a sufficient contrast in index of refraction from one material to another. to go. The most important factor is that the spaceplate must be highly permeable; you don’t want it to absorb light.

“In the simplest possible implementation,” Monticone said, “a spaceplate could be fabricated as a stack of layers, and the layers would have at least two different refractive indices. By optimizing the thickness and the distance, you can optimize the optical response. “

Applications of spaceplate technology are not limited to cameras. Spaceplates can miniaturize projectors, telescopes and even antennas by leveraging a wider range of the electromagnetic spectrum. Monticone and Shastri are eager to go beyond the computer models they have used and design physical experiments with fabricated space plates.

“The next step will be the experimental demonstration of a space plate operating in free space at optical frequencies,” Monticone said. “Using computational design methods, we will try to optimize space plates to work as close as possible to our fundamental limits. Perhaps we can combine a flat lens and a space plate in a single device, enabling ultra-thin, monolithic, planar optical systems for a variety of applications.”

