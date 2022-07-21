Study finds that tomatoes, but not farm workers or gardeners, are safe from soil lead

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Urban agriculture is booming, but there is often a hidden danger in the soil of cities: lead. A recent study from the University of Illinois showed universally elevated lead levels in soils in Chicago, an urban agricultural hot spot.

Scientists don’t know much about how vegetables and other crops absorb and accumulate lead in the real world, but new U of I research in backyard gardens in Chicago shows tomatoes are likely safe to eat, even when grown in highly lead-rich environments. contaminated soil.

“There was so little lead accumulation in the fruits, we estimate that the average adult male would have to eat nearly 400 pounds of tomatoes a week to reach toxic levels,” said Andrew Margenot, an assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences at the U of I. and co-author of the new study. “However, a child with a lower body weight of about 60 pounds should eat ‘only’ 80 pounds of tomatoes a week — still quite a bit, but a lower consumption threshold.”

It’s good news for urban farming, but there is a potential caveat for gardeners and other urban farmers.

“It’s not the fruits I’m concerned about, it’s the tillage and planting practices. That’s where you get exposed,” Margenot says. “If you’re not magically exposed to contaminated soil to reach the fruit stage, or if you stomp the ground out of the ground and wear a suit and gas mask, you’re worth gold. But of course we all know that’s not the case.” ain’t so happening.”

That’s because when we work contaminated soil, plant in it, or track it into our homes, we end up breathing it in. Lead can also end up in the particulate matter on the skins of tomatoes, leafy vegetables and especially root vegetables. If washed incorrectly, we eat it immediately. And, depending on the lead concentration in the soil, a little bit can have a big impact on health.

In their study, Margenot and co-author George Watson planted Roma tomatoes in Chicago backyards with soil lead levels between 77 and 1206 parts per million (ppm), exceeding the natural background lead level of 21 ppm and generally exceeding the Illinois EPA. threshold of 400 exceeded. ppm for inhalation risk. The researchers wanted to see how much lead got into the fruit without soil treatment and when the soil was amended with various phosphorus-based treatments that have been shown to reduce lead uptake by humans through dust inhalation or particulate ingestion.

The EPA recommends phosphate fertilizers such as triple superphosphate (TSP) at high application rates to reduce lead in soil for human uptake, but stakeholders told Watson and Margenot they also wanted an organic matter modification.

“We chose to test both TSP and composted and air-dried biosolids, which are human feces processed by wastewater treatment plants in Chicago. They are Class A biosolids, meaning they have been tested for pathogens and heavy metals,” says Margenot. “I know there’s an ick factor, but they’re probably safer than ox manure you can buy at a hardware store.”

None of the amendments has led to a reduction in lead in tomatoes. Plant lead uptake in tomato fruits was already so low, even in heavily contaminated soil, that the changes had no discernible effect. To put it in numbers, the average lead concentration of tomatoes at sites was 0.01 ppm in 2019 and 0.13 ppm in 2020. Both figures are well below the maximum allowable limit of 1.6 ppm set by the Food and Drug Administration. and Agricultural Organization (FAO) for tomatoes.

Although lead levels remained very low over the two years of the study, the variations between study years raised the eyebrows of the researchers.

“In the second year, we saw an increase in lead in the fruit at two of the three locations. It was totally unexpected and we couldn’t explain it. But the lead content in the soil did not change over the years and the lead content in the fruit was still extremely low,” says Margenot. “So to me it’s two things. First, there’s still so much basic research to be done on plant lead uptake – we didn’t even know we could expect a seasonal effect. Second, and more importantly, there’s a very poor correlation between the total soil lead and lead absorption.”

Margenot advises backyard tomato growers not to panic if they are growing on lead-contaminated soil.

“If you minimize dust with a heavy mulch, you can safely grow tomatoes, so not all hope is lost. In Illinois, the EPA puts the inhalation risk at 400 ppm, but we found you can be up to three times higher than that in the soil.” and grow tomatoes safely,” he says. “But again, gardeners and urban farmers have to be super careful about how they till the soil, cover the surface and wash the fruit to minimize exposure. But at least we know there’s no need to add expensive mitigating amendments.”

Margenot notes that the phosphorus treatments tested in the study may not have done much for lead uptake by tomatoes, but he says they still show promise for lead uptake through direct inhalation and absorption.

“If we want to sustainably reduce the risk of lead uptake and inhalation in the city, we need to look more at phosphorus and at local sources such as biosolids,” he says. “Biosolids are produced locally in Chicago and there are programs to get them into the hands of users. So if we’re talking about low-cost ways to handle lead, this would be a good resource in the city.”

Margenot also recommends agricultural practices that require minimal soil disturbance, such as agroforestry and perennial fruit production. The study is published in Science of the total environment.

More information:

George P. Watson et al, Fruit lead concentrations of tomato (Solanum lycopersicum L.) grown in lead-contaminated soils are unaffected by phosphate amendments and may vary seasonally, but are below risk thresholds, Science of the total environment (2022). George P. Watson et al, Fruit lead concentrations of tomato (Solanum lycopersicum L.) grown in lead-contaminated soils are unaffected by phosphate amendments and may vary seasonally, but are below risk thresholds,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.scitotenv.2022.155076 george p. Watson et al, Soil Lead Distribution in Chicago, USA, Geoderma Regional (2021). DOI: 10.116/j.geodrs.2021.e00480

