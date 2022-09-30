Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian’s rainfall

Orange County Fire Rescue first responders use an inflatable boat to rescue a resident from a home in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Climate change brought at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm. Credit: AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack



Climate change brought at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm.

Thursday’s research, which has not been peer-reviewed, compared peak rainfall during the real storm with about 20 different computer scenarios of a model showing the characteristics of Hurricane Ian slamming into the Sunshine State in a world without human-induced climate change.

“The real storm was 10% wetter than the storm it could have been,” said climate scientist Michael Wehner of Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, co-author of the study.

Forecasters predicted that by the time it stops, Ian will have received up to 61 inches of rain in parts of Florida.

Wehner and Kevin Reed, an atmospheric scientist at Stony Brook University, published a study in nature communication earlier this year, we looked at the 2020 hurricanes and found that during their rainiest three-hour periods, they were more than 10% wetter than in a world with no greenhouse gases trapping heat. Wehner and Reed applied the same scientifically accepted attribution technique to Hurricane Ian.

An old rule of physics is that for every extra degree of heat Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit), the air in the atmosphere can hold 7% more water. This week, the Gulf of Mexico was 0.8 degrees warmer than normal, which should have meant about 5% more rain. The reality turned out to be even worse. The flash study showed that the hurricane fell twice: 10% more rain.

Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is two inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that have already fallen, Reed said.

Other studies have seen the same feedback mechanisms from stronger storms in warmer weather, said Princeton University atmospheric scientist Gabriel Vecchi, who was not part of the study.

MIT hurricane researcher Kerry Emanuel said in general that a warmer world makes storms rainier. But he said he’s uncomfortable drawing conclusions about individual storms.

“This business above very very heavy rainfall is something we expected because of climate change,” he said. “We’ll see more storms like Ian.”

Princeton’s Vecchi said in an email that as the world recovers from disasters “we need to plan for wetter storms in the future as global warming won’t go away.”

