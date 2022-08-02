Study finds nickelate superconductors are intrinsically magnetic

A muon, center, spins like a top within the atomic lattice of a thin film of superconducting nickelate. These elementary particles can sense the magnetic field created by the spins of electrons up to a billionth of a meter away. By embedding muons in four nickel compounds from the Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland, researchers from SLAC and Stanford found that the nickelates they tested host magnetic excitations, whether in their superconducting state or not — another clue in the long search. to understand how unconventionally superconductors can conduct electrical current without loss. Credit: Jennifer Fowlie/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory



Electrons find each other repulsive. Nothing personal – it’s just that their negative charges repel each other. So for them to mate and travel together, as they do in superconducting materials, a little push is needed.

In old-school superconductors, discovered in 1911, that conduct electrical current without resistance, but only at extremely low temperatures, the nudge comes from vibrations in the material’s atomic lattice.

But in newer, “unconventional” superconductors — which are particularly exciting for their potential to operate at near room temperature for things like lossless power transmission — no one is sure what the push is, although researchers think it could be streaks of electrical charge, waves of flip-flopping electron spins that create magnetic excitations, or a combination of things.

Hoping to learn more by looking at the problem from a slightly different angle, researchers at Stanford University and the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have synthesized another unconventional family of superconductors: the nickel oxides, or nickelates. Since then, they have spent three years examining the properties of the nickelates and comparing them to one of the most famously unconventional superconductors, the copper oxides or cuprates.

And in a paper published in Nature physics today the team reported a significant difference: Unlike the cuprates, the magnetic fields in nickelates are always on.

Magnetism: friend or foe?

Nickelates, the scientists said, are intrinsically magnetic, as if each nickel atom holds a small magnet. This is true whether the nickelate is in its non-superconducting or normal state or in a superconducting state where electrons have coupled and formed a sort of quantum soup that can accommodate entangled phases of quantum matter. Cuprates, on the other hand, are not magnetic in their superconducting state.

“This study looked at the fundamental properties of the nickelates compared to the cuprates, and what that can tell us about unconventional superconductors in general,” said Jennifer Fowlie, a postdoctoral researcher at the Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences (SIMES). from SLAC who was in charge of the experiments.

Some researchers think that magnetism and superconductivity compete with each other in this type of system, she said; others think you can’t have superconductivity unless magnetism is nearby.

“While our results don’t resolve that question, they do highlight where more work likely needs to be done,” Fowlie said. “And they mark the first time that magnetism has been investigated in both the superconducting and normal states of nickelates.”

Harold Hwang, a professor at SLAC and Stanford and director of SIMES, said: “This is another important piece of the puzzle that the research community is putting together as we work to map the properties and phenomena at the heart of these exciting materials.”

Enter the muon

Few things are easy in this area of ​​research and studying the nickelates was more difficult than most.

While theorists predicted more than 20 years ago that their chemical similarity to the cuprates made it likely they could contain superconductivity, nickelates are so difficult to make that it took years of trying for the SLAC and Stanford team to succeed.

Even then, they could only make thin films of the material — not the thicker chunks needed to investigate its properties with ordinary techniques. A number of research groups around the world have been working on easier ways to synthesize nickelates in any form, Hwang said.

So the research team turned to a more exotic method called low-energy muon spin rotation/relaxation, which can measure the magnetic properties of thin films and is only available at the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) in Switzerland.

Muons are fundamentally charged particles that resemble electrons, but are 207 times heavier. They linger for only 2.2 millionths of a second before decaying. Positively charged muons, often favored for experiments like this, decay into a positron, a neutrino, and an antineutrino. Like their electron cousins, they spin like crests and change the direction of their spin in response to magnetic fields. But they can only ‘feel’ those fields in their immediate vicinity — down to about a nanometer or a billionth of a meter away.

In PSI, scientists use a beam of muons to embed the small particles in the material they want to study. When the muons decay, the positrons they produce fly away in the direction the muon spins. By tracing the positrons back to their origin, researchers can see which way the muons were pointing when they disappeared, thus determining the material’s overall magnetic properties.

Finding a temporary solution

The SLAC team applied for experiments with the PSI system in 2020, but then the pandemic made it impossible to travel in or out of Switzerland. Fortunately, Fowlie was a postdoc at the University of Geneva at the time and was already planning to come to SLAC to work in Hwang’s group. So she started the first round of experiments in Switzerland with a team led by Andreas Suter, a senior scientist at PSI and an expert in extracting information about superconductivity and magnetism from muon decay data.

After arriving at SLAC in May 2021, Fowlie immediately began making several types of nickelate compounds that the team wanted to test in their second round of experiments. When travel restrictions lifted, the team was finally able to return to Switzerland to complete the investigation.

The unique experimental setup at PSI allows scientists to embed muons at precise depths in the nickel-containing materials. From this, they were able to determine what was going on in each super-thin layer of different nickelate compounds with slightly different chemical compositions. They found that only the layers containing nickel atoms were magnetic.

Interest in the nickelates is very high around the world, Hwang said. Half a dozen research groups have published their own ways to synthesize nickelates and are working to improve the quality of the samples they study, and a host of theorists are trying to come up with insights to steer research in productive directions.

“We’re trying to do what we can with the resources we have as a research community,” he said, “but there’s a lot more we can learn and do.”

More information:

Jennifer Fowlie, Intrinsic Magnetism in Infinite Layer Superconducting Nickel Layers, Nature physics (2022). www.nature.com/articles/s41567-022-01684-y Jennifer Fowlie, Intrinsic Magnetism in Infinite Layer Superconducting Nickel Layers,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-022-01684-y

