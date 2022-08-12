Study finds moaning to your significant other can bring you both closer 

<!–

If you get a parking ticket or have an argument with a co-worker, chances are you’ll tell your partner over dinner.

But instead of just being a convenient way to vent, complaining to your partner about a bad day can actually bring you closer, a study finds.

Researchers from the University of Jena in Germany recruited 100 couples.

Half were between 20 and 30 years old, the other half between 70 and 80.

Both partners were asked to individually assess their relationship and then participated in a diary study over the course of three weeks.

They filled out a survey on their phones six times a day and were asked to write down whether they had recently experienced something “really bad” and whether they had told their partner.

They also rated the degree to which they felt angry, depressed, disappointed, and nervous, and how close they felt to their partner at the time.

Nagging your partner about a bad day can actually bring you closer, according to a study by researchers at the University of Jena in Germany. Image: file image

Finally, 2.5 years later, couples were again asked to rate their relationship.

The results showed that participants reported feeling closer to their partner after telling them about an unpleasant event or hearing about it.

And sharing these issues with a partner also seemed to have long-term effects — people whose partners regularly told them about their negative experiences reported an increase in closeness over the 2.5-year period.

They also found that when men experienced an unpleasant event, they reported less negative mood when they told their partner about it.

Women did not have the same benefit, but reported a more negative mood if their partner told them about a bad experience.

They said they were sad when they learned that their partner had had a bad day.

In the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, the researchers wrote that sharing bad experiences with a partner seems to bring couples of all ages closer together, both in the short and long term — even if it had conflicting effects on mood.

“These effects may explain why people so often share bad news with others,” they wrote.

“It can be a catalyst for creating and nurturing a close relationship.”