A new newspaper in the Journal of the European Economic Association, published by Oxford University Press, indicates that expanding voting rights can reduce political violence. The researcher finds this out by looking at the impact of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Political scientists have long debated the effect of voting rights on violence and political outcomes. In theory, extending voting rights to a historically disenfranchised group has great power to reduce the potential for violence, as voting provides a channel for those dissatisfied with the status quo to express their disapproval and elect new office holders. “Give us the ballot and we will turn the conspicuous misdeeds of bloodthirsty mobs into the calculated good deeds of orderly citizens,” said Martin Luther King in his landmark 1957 Lincoln Memorial speech. Malcolm X expressed a similar feeling in a speech he admitted in Cleveland in 1964.

But the extension of voting rights also shifts political balances. Such changes can increase the incentives of elites to compensate for their loss of power with political violence. People with new voting rights can also use violence if they do not see the benefits they expected from the right to vote.

President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act on August 6, 1965. This dramatically changed the political direction of the United States, but its impact on political violence is debatable. Certainly, political violence in the country seemed quite noticeable in the 1960s, when Americans witnessed several murders and riots throughout the decade, in cities like Birmingham, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Cincinnati, and Atlanta. Riots broke out in more than 100 American cities alone the night King was assassinated.

The Voting Rights Act outlawed discrimination in voting, but all jurisdictions were not equally covered by changes brought about by the Act. The law required covered jurisdictions to suspend all practices restricting registration and obtain federal prior approval before changing voting practices, and in many cases, federal officials came to register new voters in their provinces.

But provinces that changed as a result of the changes imposed by the Voting Rights Act were often located next to (otherwise similar) provinces that could continue as before. The researcher here compared data on political violence between covered counties and uncovered counties on both sides of the border in the years after 1965.

The researcher found that the Voting Rights Act halved both the incidence of actual political violence and the likelihood of new waves of political violence breaking out. Additional results show that in the counties covered by the law, citizens voted to express their political views, while in other counties, citizens continued to use violence. This effect appeared to be mainly the result of a change in political strategies rather than changes in policy and in the economic situation of citizens.

“In the current context of growing dissatisfaction with democracy, understanding the link between voting violence and voting is extremely relevant,” said the article’s author, Jean Lacroix. “Multiple countries still discriminate against access to vote. Ending such policies could encourage all citizens to vote more and rely less on violence as political action.”

