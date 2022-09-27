Study finds Australian caves are up to 500,000 years older than we thought, and it could explain a megafauna mystery

Credit: Steve Bourne, Author Provided, Author Provided



South Australia Caves of Naracoorte is one of the world’s best fossil sites, with a record of more than half a million years. Among the remains preserved in layers of sand are the bones of many iconic Australian megafauna species that became extinct between 48,000 and 37,000 years ago.

The reasons for the demise of these megafauna species are intensely debated. But the older the fossils we can find, the better we can understand the evolution and extinction of the species.

Until now, it has been difficult to determine the exact age of the caves. However, our research shows for the first time how old the Naracoorte caves really are – and the answer is up to 500,000 years older than previously thought.

Our findings shed new light on the antiquity of this important site. We hope this will provide insight into how biodiversity responds to a changing climate over time.

A moment in geological time

Caves can be extraordinary time capsules, often preserving the remains of long-extinct plants and animals in great detail. The Naracoorte Caves in South Australia are an example of this.

The cave complex is South Australia’s only World Heritage Site. Among the remarkably diverse and complete fossil record are the remains of iconic megafauna such as:

Thylacoleo carnifex (marsupial predator)

Zygomaturus tribolus (huge herbivore)

Wonambi naracoortensis (giant constrictor snake)

Procoptodon golia (browing sthenurine kangaroo).

Artist’s impression of extinct Pleistocene megafauna in Australia by Julian Hume. Bottom left: huge short-snouted kangaroos. Below right: Thylacoleo carnifex and Wonambi naracoortensis. Center left and right: Diprotodon optatum and Zygomaturus trilobus. Author provided



Paleontologists have excavated and dated many of these fossil deposits and reconstructed the skeletons of a number of megafauna species.

The caves were formed when groundwater seeped through cracks in limestone rocks, dissolving them and forming cavities. They were previously dated at between 0.8 and 1.1 million years old– an estimate generated by dating a fossil dune ridge that lies above the cave complex.

But the methods used to date the dune ridge were: not whole suitable for the task. As such, no exact age of the caves had been obtained until now.

This intricate work involved in our investigation took five years, but it was worth the wait.

what we did

The dating method we used in our Communication Earth & Environment study involved examining the beautiful calcite formations in the caves. Collectively, these are called “speleothems” and include stalagmites, stalactites, and stream rocks.

When speleothems form, small amounts of uranium – a radioactive element – are trapped in them. Over time, uranium slowly decays to the element lead. This is happening at a known, constant rate – meaning we can use uranium in speleothems as a natural clock to date them.

Layers of flow rocks over sand layers with fossil bone material in Specimen Cave, Naracoorte. Credit: Jon Woodhead, Author Provided



For this, uranium and lead were extracted from the speleothem in a laboratory. We then measured each element and calculated the age of the sample very accurately.

Because speleothems don’t begin to grow until a subterranean cavity has formed and above the water table, the oldest speleothem age reveals the minimum age of the cave itself.

From this, we found that the caves started forming at least 1.34 million years ago, making them 250,000 to 500,000 years older than previous estimates.

The second part of our study aimed to determine when the caves first opened to the surface, letting in both air and animals. We did this by examining microscopic particles of charcoal and pollen trapped in the calcite formations as they grew.

We found that charcoal and pollen first appeared in the caves about 600,000 years ago. This suggests the caves may contain exciting new fossil material from vertebrates up to 600,000 years old – more than 100,000 years older than the oldest known. fossil deposits at the complex.

Why this is important?

There is a heated debate over whether the extinction of Australia’s megafauna was a result of humans or the climate.

Whale Bone Cave, one of the oldest caves in Naracoorte. Credit: Steve Bourne, Author Provided



A good chronology is essential to understand when and how quickly natural processes occurred over time. Without precise ages, we cannot know how quickly landscapes, climate or biodiversity are changing.

So even though the Naracoorte Caves were formed at least 1.34 million years ago, they didn’t surface until 600,000 years ago. This sheds new light on the vast divide over time between landforms that evolve and fossils that accumulate.

Our findings will also help paleontologists find new excavation sites to find older fossils – hopefully valuable further evidence of how our continent’s unique biodiversity has changed.

Our new approach could help unravel how old fossil deposits are in other cave complexes in Australia and around the world where both speleothems and vertebrate fossils are found.

Australia’s plant and animal wealth faces an uncertain future, due to climate change and other human influences. By studying key sites such as the Naracoorte Caves, we understand not only how climate change has affected biodiversity in the past, but also what could happen in the future.

Rieneke Weij et al, Cave opening and fossil accumulation in Naracoorte, Australia, by charcoal and pollen in dated speleothems, Communication Earth & Environment (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s43247-022-00538-y

