Study: Farming community approves of crops and sustainable management practices chosen for diversifying European fields

Agriculture intensification, characterized by the high use of external inputs such as energy and agrochemicals, has a negative impact on the environment, leading to land degradation, loss of biodiversity and increased greenhouse gas emissions. To reverse this disturbing situation and move towards sustainable agriculture that respects the environment, practices such as intercropping and reduced inputs have been shown to be an effective tool supported by scientific consensus. However, such practices do not always have an easy path to their introduction.

In order to understand the perception that the players involved in the agri-food system (agricultural community, agricultural technicians, public authorities and associations) have regarding the introduction of multiple cropping systems and sustainable management practices in the specific case of cereals in Italy, a team from the Diverfarming project has conducted a consultation process on the benefits and barriers faced by the interested parties in adopting these types of systems.

In the context of Italy, where the Diverfarming project is testing multiple cultivation options in both dry land and irrigated grain systems, a public consultation was conducted among more than 50 players (including farmers, technical advisors, public service technicians, NGOs, associations and research personnel ) about their practical knowledge of current diversification strategies as an alternative to agricultural intensification systems.

For example, the team composed of research collaborators from the Consiglio per la ricerca in agricoltura e l’analisi dell’economia agraria (CREA), the Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena (UPCT) and the University of Tuscia gathered the views of the Italian agri-food sector regarding the key agri-environmental issues, priority actions, the most appropriate agricultural practices and their effectiveness and the main barriers to adopting these practices, and conducted an analysis of these perceptions using a multi-criteria analysis method (used to make a comparative assessment between heterogeneous projects or measures).

The main problem the players identified was the fear of losing profitability and the limited training in intercropping of many farmers. A very important plus for the interested parties is that the chosen alternatives to rotations of cereals and tomatoes and multiple crops (the introduction of legumes in the rotation) are already grown as monocrops and are also adapted to the local soil and climate conditions as crops grown are well known to the growers.

The respondents found the practices of minimal tillage, maintenance of plant cover, rotations, application of manure and the use of green manure to be adequate and effective. These are the sustainable management strategies proposed by the project that are inexpensive, do not require large investment in machinery or highly skilled farmers, indicating significant potential for their introduction.

Educating farmers in these techniques and in managing diversification would be one of the solutions to the barrier of the lack of training in intercropping, while integrating this knowledge into government policies to support the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices could be a strategy for their acceptance.

The research was published in Frontiers in Environmental Sciences.

