Study: ‘Exploring’ inventors thrive in workplaces with open communications

A new organizational design study from University of South Florida researchers sheds light on the ideal work environment inventors need to succeed and thrive as they venture into new domains of knowledge.

The research found that “explorers” — inventors who go beyond their area of ​​expertise, be it technologies, disciplines or industries — are most productive in organizations that support cross-company communications rather than a top-down hierarchical approach.

This kind of decompartmentalized communication creates a more nurturing environment where inventors know their inventions are valued and where there is more cross-project collaboration and more management support as they work on something new, the study said.

“Our research deepens our understanding of the role explorers play in innovation,” said Lin Jiang, an assistant professor of entrepreneurship at the USF Muma College of Business. “The research also helps us understand the desirable work environment we need to provide explorers with to succeed.”

Jiang’s co-authored article was published online in August in Technologyan interdisciplinary journal on technological innovation.

Other major takeaways include:

Exploring new domains will not help inventors increase the quantity or quality of patents unless they work for an organization that decompartments internal communications.

Research and development professionals who explore other domains are most successful in organizations that encourage and facilitate openness in internal communication. The two-way communication feeds inter-unit interactions, meetings, collaborations and management feedback.

Researchers surveyed 2,331 American inventors in 2013. With an effective response rate of 16.5 percent, the final analysis of the study was based on 321 inventors from 231 companies.

Lin Jiang et al, Overcoming the challenge of exploration: how decompartmentalization of internal communication improves the effect of exploration on employee inventive performance, Technology (2022). Lin Jiang et al, Overcoming the challenge of exploration: how decompartmentalization of internal communication improves the effect of exploration on employee inventive performance,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.technovation.2022.102611

