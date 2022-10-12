Study explores the potential for mechanical devices to clear the ocean of plastics

Credit: University of Plymouth



Mechanical devices are increasingly seen as a possible way to tackle plastic pollution found in marine environments worldwide.

However, a new study suggests that while they remove plastic and other marine litter, the amounts of litter removed may be relatively low and they may also trap marine organisms.

The study was led by researchers at the International Marine Litter Research Unit at the University of Plymouth, who have been studying the issue of marine microplastics for more than two decades.

Their study was conducted in Plymouth (UK) and provides the first formal independent evaluation of the performance of a Seabin device.

The units are designed to continuously draw in water using a submersible pump which is then filtered, and the cleaned water is returned to the environment, leaving the waste in the collection bag.

Hundreds have been installed worldwide and have reportedly collected more than 2.5 million kg of litter from calm sheltered environments such as marinas, harbors and yacht clubs.

This investigation found that between April and June 2021, a total of 1,828 items, 0.18 kg of waste, were held by the Plymouth device for 750 hours of operation. This corresponded to 58 items per day and consisted mainly of plastic beads, polystyrene balls and plastic fragments.

However, the Seabin also caught one marine organism for every 3.6 pieces of litter, about 13 organisms per day, including species such as sand eels, brown shrimp and crabs. About 60% of those organisms were found to be dead upon retrieval, and the research indicates that some organisms died after entering the device.

During the deployment, five manual trawls were fitted in the same marina with nets from pontoons or vessels. Manual cleaning collected an average of 19.3 g of litter during cleanings of up to five minutes. In comparison, the Seabin only captured the equivalent of 0.0059g in a comparable time frame.

In the study, the researchers write that – based on their findings – the device in this particular location was of minimal benefit in terms of removing marine litter.

They also warn that the presence of such devices can also lead to techno-optimism, a reliance on technological innovations, rather than systemic changes in our production, use and disposal of plastics.

Florence Parker-Jurd, research assistant at the University of Plymouth and lead author of the study, said: “At the current state of development, this study suggests that manual cleaning of ports, harbors and marinas is more efficient and cost-effective. Manual cleanings are selective, and this could reduce any potential risk to marine life. Given the increasing reliance on technological innovations, formal assessments are necessary to verify their efficiency, as similar devices may apply to other types of devices.”

Professor Richard Thompson OBE, head of the International Marine Litter Research Unit, added: “The UN Convention to End Plastic Pollution presents a great opportunity to start using plastic more responsibly and reduce its accumulation in the environment. Ultimately, this is the best way to achieve this, i.e. by preventing the problem at source rather than cleaning it up. However, the Treaty sets an urgent ambitious timetable and this could lead to more “Investing in clean-up rather than longer-term system change. This study and others from my team emphasize the critical importance of evidence in making decisions about the type of intervention we should invest in as we address this global environmental challenge.”

The full study – Parker-Jurd et al., Evaluating the performance of the ‘Seabin’ – a mechanical fixed point waste disposal device for sheltered waters – is published in Marine Pollution Bulletin.

