Study: Black prosecutors are more punitive toward Black and Latinx defendants

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Prosecutors exercise considerable power in the criminal justice system, and while defendants are predominantly black and Latinx, prosecutors are predominantly white. Despite calls to address racial inequalities in this area, we know little about whether recruiting minority prosecutors would lead to more equitable outcomes for defendants.

A new study analyzed data from a major prosecution to examine the extent to which prosecutors’ race is associated with racial inequalities in prosecutors’ decision-making. The study found that black prosecutors’ decisions are more punitive for black and Latinx defendants than for similar white or Asian defendants.

The study, by researchers at Florida International University (FIU), appears in: Justice Quarterlya publication of the Academy of Criminal Law Sciences.

“The criminal justice system – from legislation to law enforcement – ​​has been criticized for being based on racism,” said Besiki Luka Kutateladze, an associate professor of criminology and criminal justice at FIU, who led the investigation. “In our study, we sought to determine the extent to which black prosecutors apply disparate punishments based on the defendant’s race.”

Researchers used the internalized theory of racism — which in this context suggests that black prosecutors may have internalized negative perceptions and insecurities about their race — to examine the degree of punishment among black prosecutors against suspects of different racial and ethnic groups.

To measure sentencing, they focused on two highly discretionary and consistent prosecution decisions: whether to make plea offers that included jail time or jail time (as opposed to probation, fine, or community service), and whether to reduce the severity of charges (e.g. … from a crime to a crime).

The data came from a study of racial inequalities in persecution, in which Dr. Kutateladze served as principal investigator. Investigators handled thousands of cases from 2010 to 2011 in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office; after merging this data with information about the racial and ethnic identity of prosecutors, the study identified nearly 200,000 cases. Of the more than 450 prosecutors involved in the cases, 347 were white, 55 black, 31 Asian and 28 Latin.

Among the study’s findings, black prosecutors’ decisions were mostly punitive for black defendants, slightly less punitive for Latinx defendants, and least punitive for white and Asian defendants. specifically:

Among black prosecutors, black defendants were estimated to be 77 percent more likely to receive custodial sentences than white defendants in comparable circumstances. Latinx defendants were 43 percent more likely to receive a detention order than white defendants in similar circumstances.

As for charges reductions, Asian defendants with black charges were 38 percent more likely to have lower charges than white defendants. While black prosecutors were less likely to lower charges against black and Latinx defendants, the difference did not reach statistical significance.

Among white prosecutors, black defendants were the most likely of all racial and ethnic groups to receive a detention offer and the least likely to have their charges reduced. Latinx defendants were the next most likely to receive a parole offer and, like black defendants, were less likely than Asian or white defendants to lower charges.

Of the Latinx and Asia prosecutors, Asian defendants received the most leniency in both the detention offers and the reduction of charges. The study found no statistically significant differences in either decision for black, Latinx, or white suspects.

Among the limitations of the study, the authors point out that they were unable to articulate why and how black prosecutors arrived at their decisions, limiting the applicability of the internalized racism theory beyond the hypothetical. In fact, the researchers argue that this theory is not the only explanation for why minority prosecutors may make more punitive decisions about Black, Latinx, and other minority defendants, and they recognize that the theory is inherently difficult to test because it requires inferences about cognitive abilities. . processes of case outcomes.

“Without a more direct assessment of the prosecution’s attitudes and beliefs, and efforts to link them to actual decision-making, it is difficult to fully understand the origin and nature of the prosecution’s bias,” explains Lin Liu, assistant professor criminology and criminal justice at FIU, who co-authored the study.

“But we believe that as long as the prosecutorial field is dominated by white executives and historically racist policies, minority prosecutors can overcompensate with harsher decisions to avoid being viewed as an outsider or biased in favor of their own race. .”

Prosecutors embrace color-blind approach to prosecution, emphasizes the need for cultural rescripting in prosecution

More information:

Besiki Luka Kutateladze et al, Is Internalized Racism Another Piece of the Puzzle in Racial Inequalities in Persecution?, Justice Quarterly (2022). Besiki Luka Kutateladze et al, Is Internalized Racism Another Piece of the Puzzle in Racial Inequalities in Persecution?,(2022). DOI: 10.1080/07418825.2022.2125048

Provided by Crime and Justice Research Alliance