Studio Ten’s Craig Bennett LOSES HIS TOOTH during live broadcast

Studio Ten entertainment reporter Craig Bennett lost a tooth on Wednesday during a live broadcast on the show.

The 59-year-old star was discussing all things Hollywood when he suddenly stopped awkwardly during the report.

“I think my tooth is about to fall out,” Craig said, startled, during his cross from the Gold Coast.

Studio Ten’s Showbiz reporter Craig Bennett, 59, (pictured) lost a tooth during Wednesday’s broadcast, leaving his co-hosts in shock: ‘I think my tooth is about to fall out’

The unexpected moment confused Sarah Harris and Tristan MacManus when Craig confirmed he was not kidding.

‘Craigie, Craigie, are you okay? Did you bite into something?’ said Sarah.

Craig pulled his own tooth live from the sky before smiling at the camera with a missing incisor as he was momentarily stunned.

“I think my tooth is about to fall out,” Craig said startled during his cross from the Gold Coast before falling out during the broadcast. “I can’t believe it,” he said

“I can’t believe it,” he said.

The awkward moment saw Sarah and Tristan burst out laughing on the couch as Craig discussed the incident.

“Not something you see on television every day, right? Now I whistle as I speak,” Craig said in a good-humoured way.

The awkward moment saw Sarah and Tristan (pictured left) playfully burst out laughing on the couch as Craig (right) discussed the incident

Sarah went on to say that Craig looked like a “cute chimney sweep” as he tried to put the tooth back in.

‘No. It won’t last,” he said.

Incredibly, Craig turned out to be the media professional as he continued his report during the breakfast show.

Incredibly, Craig turned out to be the media professional as he continued his report during the breakfast show. He came back later in the morning to do the Showbiz bulletin

However, Sarah stopped the report and said he should make an emergency call to his dentist.

‘I will. I knew I shouldn’t have bitten that hard rusk for breakfast,’ he said.

Craig went on to say he knew his tooth was a little wobbly, but he thought he’d make it through the morning.

Craig covers Showbiz news for Studio Ten, which he has been doing since 2013. Here with The Nanny star, Charles Shaughnessy

“When I started talking, it really started to wobble. Then it popped out,” he said, before holding up the tooth.

Craig offered his sincere apologies for returning later during the morning broadcast to continue his report.

“Always the trooper, I’ll keep going. I know the camera is somewhere near Bourke’s back [NSW town] so you don’t get a close up of this infernal mouth,” he joked.

‘I will persevere. [I’m] Unbeatable,’ he finished.