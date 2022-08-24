Studio 10’s Sarah Harris fills in for veteran newsreader Sandra Sully on 10 News First

<!–

Studio 10 host Sarah Harris filled in for veteran newscaster Sandra Sully on 10 News First on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old shared a series of photos of himself with crew members on the set of the news program on Instagram.

‘What an honor (and yes a somewhat dack crapping experience!!) to be in the chair of TV icon and 10 New First’s absolute [queen emoji] Sandra Sully,” she wrote.

‘Thank you for having my team! (This guy @benpurvey broke the news with me in Brisbane! And Katie is the unflappable FM who did my first Studio 10! Legends.)’

“Back to the comfy couch at Studio 10 in the morning…” she said.

In the photo, Sarah was wearing a pink knit dress as she smiled and posed next to the crew members.

It comes after Sarah recently made fun of her own network after a spate of disappointing reviews.

Harris toasted her network’s ailing viewership as she co-hosted the Kennedy Awards for Excellence in Journalism with fellow teenage star Lachlan Kennedy.

As reported by Media Diary, Harris exclaimed sardonically to the 500 media professionals in attendance, “Wow, so that’s what it’s like to have an audience!”

Kennedy followed this up with his own effaced joke, following reports of his new breakfast program 10 News First: Breakfast hit an all-time low last week.

Kennedy took the ratings in high spirits, declaring, ‘I’m the host of 10 News First: Breakfast – thank you all for watching’.

The cutting joke reportedly drew a lot of laughter from the audience.

