Studio 10 surprises viewers as Tristan MacManus co-hosts the embattled morning show with wife Tahyna

Studio 10 surprised viewers on Wednesday morning with an unannounced casting switch.

Next to Tristan MacManus on the couch was his wife Tahyna Tozzi, who crawled into the shoes of regular co-host Sarah Harris.

Tristan introduced his model wife and said, “Sarah is free, so we have the only other person who seems to be controlling me – my beautiful, and always right wife Tahyna.”

The 34-year-old filmmaker, who shares daughter Echo, four, and son Oison, two, with her husband laughed at the joke.

“Oh, you’re lucky,” Tahya said, before adding, “You’re an absolute nightmare, too.”

The 40-year-old Irish-born former dancer grinned nervously at the jibe as Tahyna moved on to the next segment.

The couple, who have been married since 2014, were sitting wide apart on the couch when the show started.

TV Black Box revealed in August that Tahyna was auditioning for a fill-in role in Studio 10 after the show suffered its worst ratings in eight years.

Tahyna stepped in to host Channel 10’s controversial morning show last month when Sarah filled in for Sandra Sully on 10 News First.

Industry blogger Robert McKnight said the “stunt casting” of a husband and wife could help bring in viewers.

On August 5, Studio 10 hit a new low when it drew a national audience of just 25,000 viewers in the country’s five major capitals.

The news comes after the show went through a major cast shakeup in 2020, with fan favorites Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Joe Hildebrand coming out.

Denise Drysdale and Natarsha Belling also left that same year, making way for a new lineup.

Sarah Harris stayed on and was joined by Tristan, Angela Bishop and Narelda Jacobs.

In July, Channel 10 categorically denied the rumors that Studio 10 was on the chopping block.

A spokesperson dismissed the speculation on July 4, telling Daily Mail Australia that the program remains profitable and is not going anywhere.