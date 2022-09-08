Studio 10 newsreader Natasha Exelby’s mental health confession live on air

<!–

Studio 10 news anchor Natasha Exelby spoke bravely about her mental health issues on Thursday.

The 34-year-old admitted she cried “hours and hours” on Sunday “for no reason” and that she had “danced the devil’s devil” for years.

She made the confession while speaking to host Tristan MacManus about: ARE YOU OK? Day, a national day of action to remind everyone that every day is the day to ask, “Are you okay?” and support those who struggle with life’s ups and downs.

When Tristan asked Natasha how she was doing, she said she was doing “great” that day, but if he had asked her on Sunday, she would have said no.

‘I cried for hours and hours for no reason’ [on Sunday]she added.

‘I think RU is okay? Day is so important. I have deliberately been quite open about the fact that I danced with the depression devil for 24 years.

‘I hope we don’t just do this’ [talk openly about mental health] as a one-off.’

“Mental illness is a disease,” she continued. “If I have to have a day off because I have tonsillitis, then I have to have a day off because I’m battling depression.

“We’ve come a long way, but we still have a long way to go.”

The journalist has always been open about her psychological problems.

She said in November that she had “had quite a bit of insomnia lately,” but “hoping it was just an affair.”

While insisting she was “okay,” Natasha said she wanted people to know they were “not alone” in their struggle.

She explained that she had battled post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for the past few years after covering war zones in the Middle East.

“I want people to know they’re not alone… get help, the sun will come,” she said.

That same month, Natasha opened up about her mental health in an Instagram post, saying she had been on medication for years and was in therapy for major depression.

The TV personality, who was first diagnosed with depression when she was 15, likened her experience to “drowning.”

“At a time when depression, anxiety and self-harm were hitting record highs, I thought it might be helpful to show that if you feel like you’re drowning, you’re not alone,” she wrote.

“I was diagnosed with major depression when I was 15 and have been on medication and consistent psychiatric therapy and exercise ever since,” she added.

“You’ll never be completely healed, but I promise you, there’s light at the end of the tunnel… even if it’s a long tunnel!

“I hope if you’re reading this and feeling helpless or know someone who is, it will encourage you to get the help you deserve.”

If you or someone you know is having a hard time, get in touch lifeline or Beyond Blue