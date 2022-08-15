Studio 10 host Sarah Harris makes a BRUTAL joke about her own network’s shocking ratings

Channel Ten star Sarah Harris has poked fun at her own network after a wave of disappointing ratings.

Harris, who anchors Ten’s review-starved breakfast show Studio 10, toasted her network’s ailing viewers as she co-hosted the Kennedy Awards for Excellence in Journalism with fellow Ten star Lachlan Kennedy on Friday night.

As reported by media diaryHarris exclaimed sardonically to the 500 media professionals in attendance, “Wow, so that’s what it’s like to have an audience!”

Studio Ten host Sarah Harris (pictured) joked Friday night about her network’s poor ratings as she co-hosted the annual Kennedy Awards for Excellence in Journalism in New South Wales with fellow Ten star Lachlan Kennedy on Friday night.

Kennedy followed this up with his own effaced joke, following reports of his new breakfast program 10 News first: breakfast reached an all-time low last week.

Kennedy took the ratings in good spirits, declaring, ‘I’m the host of 10 News First: Breakfast – thank you all for watching’.

The cutting joke reportedly drew a lot of laughter from the audience.

Kennedy followed this up with his own self-effacing joke, following reports of his new breakfast show 10 News First: Breakfast hitting an all-time low last week.

It comes after it was revealed that 10 News first: breakfast took a huge nosedive last Wednesday when it failed to attract a single viewer in the big city of Perth.

Perth, with a population of 2.1 million, is one of the five major metropolitan demographics used to gauge the popularity of Australian programs.

The 30-minute broadcast, hosted by Kennedy and Natasha Exelby, has struggled to gain momentum since its June 27 launch.

But despite the crushingly low ratings, Ten has remained optimistic, telling the Australian on Monday: ’10 News First: Breakfast edition maintains its audience and increases engagement as viewers become more familiar with the timeslot.’

An OzTAM spokesperson also told The Australian that the disastrous result can be attributed to the use of “minor underlying viewing samples.”

It’s the latest in a series of crushing blows to Ten’s new breakfast offerings.

During the first five days of the broadcast, the 8 p.m. broadcast averaged 17,000 viewers in the five major cities, but this dropped to just 15,000 a day by week two.

The show managed to achieve its lowest ever ratings in Australian TV history on its second day, after only 44 viewers from Sydney.

On the same day, the national broadcast in Perth attracted only 224 viewers.

On another day in week two, the program clocked in at just 43 viewers in Perth and 557 in Melbourne.

However, a Channel 10 spokesperson told The Australian last month, the network was pleased with the results.

Network 10 is pleased to announce the launch of 10 News First: Breakfast. It has increased the time slot average of 2022 by 13 percent in the first week.”

Ten dropped the first half hour of Studio 10 and replaced it with the new morning bulletin last month.

It comes after Channel 10 denied rumors that Studio 10 was on the chopping block.

The morning show has been struggling in the ratings for years, with The Australian report that there is now fear within the network that it may soon face the axe.

But a spokesperson dismissed the speculation, telling Daily Mail Australia that the program remains profitable and not going anywhere.

This isn’t the first time Channel 10 has gone into damage control after a breakfast TV show spectacularly flopped.

The station’s latest attempt at a breakfast show, Wake Up, was canceled in 2014 after only six months on the air.

The program was launched in November 2013 to compete with Channel Seven’s Sunrise and Channel Nine’s Today show, but it failed miserably.