Studies show that Long Covid symptoms are more common in people who have other illnesses.

Long Covid symptoms are just as common in people who have never had the virus, according to a study that casts doubt on the true extent of the condition.

The US government estimates that 23 million Americans have long-term Covid, defined as symptoms that persist for months after the initial infection has cleared.

But scientists behind the latest research say stress from the pandemic could be the real reason so many Americans struggle with persistent illness.

About 1,000 adults were recruited in the US – about seven in 10 had recently tested positive for Covid, while the rest had other respiratory conditions.

The results showed that three months after recruitment, cough, fever, headache and fatigue – the main symptoms associated with long-term covid – were more common in the group that had never had the pandemic-causing virus.

It comes after a separate study found that people who are unemployed and not looking for a job are more likely to have long-term Covid.

Scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles recruited 1,000 people for the study who had recently recovered from a viral infection (file photo)

Researchers recruited 1,000 people for the study who recently had a respiratory infection. They were all tested for Covid and split into two groups. Three months later, participants were surveyed again about long-term Covid symptoms. The results are shown above. It reveals that those who did not test positive for Covid were more likely to have moderate to severe symptoms from their infection three months later than those who did have the virus. The study was conducted in late 2020 and early 2021, when the Covid vaccines became available

Overall, 54 percent of people who had a respiratory illness that wasn’t Covid said they still had persistent symptoms of the infection three months later.

In comparison, 46 percent of people with a positive Covid test said they still had symptoms.

Dr. Lauren Wisk, a healthcare researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), who led the study, said: ‘Because these changes appear similar for Covid-negative and Covid-positive participants, it suggests the experience of the pandemic itself, and related stress, may play a role in slowing people’s recovery from any illness.”

The study was conducted between December 2020 and September 2021, when vaccines became widespread.

Long Covid is an umbrella term that encompasses a range of symptoms — including fatigue, brain fog, and trouble sleeping — that persist for more than a month after infection.

It is still poorly understood about three years after the pandemic virus first emerged.

Researchers at UCLA who conducted the study admitted that their results may be biased because people who were seriously ill could not participate in the study.

The graph above shows the results of the surveys conducted at the start of the study and three months after the initial infection. They were split by participants who tested positive for Covid (blue) and tested negative for Covid (yellow). Survey results showed that there was no significant difference in symptoms between the groups when they entered the study (left side) and afterwards (right side)

Previous studies have shown that those who are hospitalized or in ICU are much more likely to experience long-term Covid-like symptoms months later.

But so is the flu and many conditions that make someone so sick that they need medication.

Researchers recruited 1,000 people from eight locations – including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Philadelphia.

All were 18 years or older and had recently recovered from an acute respiratory infection – with symptoms including fever, cough and runny nose.

They were recruited between December 2020 and September 2021, when the Alpha and Delta were dominant strains.

At the start of the study, each was tested for Covid and then completed a survey about the severity of any symptoms.

They were then asked to complete the same survey three months later to determine how their symptoms had changed.

A total of 722 people tested positive for Covid (72 percent), while 278 (28 percent) tested negative.

Researchers didn’t speculate on what illnesses other participants had, though they may have included the flu or a bacterial infection.

Of these, 72 people in the Covid group were hospitalized for the disease, compared to four people in the non-Covid group.

Participants were scored on their physical, mental and social well-being for the study.

Researchers also found that there was no difference in symptom improvements between the two groups over the three-month period.

Only social participation – as seen by friends – improved significantly faster in those who had Covid compared to those who didn’t.

Approximately 282 Covid participants (40 percent) and 147 non-Covid participants (54 percent) consistently reported poor physical, mental or social well-being in the study.

Doctors have known for years that patients can develop symptoms of an illness, such as “long flu,” months after the body has cleared the infection.

Scientists aren’t clear on the cause, but it’s thought to be related to inflammation caused by the immune system clearing a particularly serious infection.

Dr. Wisk added: ‘Many illnesses, including Covid, can lead to symptoms that negatively impact a person’s sense of well-being months after the initial infection, which is what we saw here.

Dr. Joan Elmore, an internal medicine expert at UCLA and co-author of the study, said: ‘Most other studies on long Covid don’t have a control group like that.

“Researchers and physicians now have a better understanding of well-being outcomes related to Covid as a result of this research.

“The findings highlight the potential widespread impact of the pandemic on our overall health, including its lesser-known emotional, social and mental aspects, in addition to its highly recognized physical effects.”

The multi-site study was conducted in English and Spanish under the umbrella of INSPIRE (Innovative Support for Patients with SARS-CoV-2 Infections Registry).

The study is published today in the journal JAMA network opened.