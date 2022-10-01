Students walk out after assistant principal tells staff to use ‘straight, white privilege’

Nearly 100 students walked out of the school in protest on Wednesday, after an assistant principal told staff to use their “straight white privilege” to protect students.

Administrators at Farmington High School in Minnesota were discussing how some parents were upset by their decision to do away with the traditional titles of queen and king in favor of a gender-neutral welcoming royalty, when Assistant Principal Laura Wagner made the comments. controversial.

In an email to colleagues, Wagner wrote: “I spoke a bit with Tiffany Fearing about coming home and wanted to talk a bit about what our pageant and coronation presence looks like as we transition to royalty instead of a king and a queen.”

“As usual, we have some keyboard warriors making Tiffany care about the well-being of the students,” Wagner continued. ‘I think her concerns are valid, and I want to make sure we show up for her and our students.

“This would be a great time to use your white, straight privilege to reassure and support students and staff in doing what they think is right for our school community.”

The email was leaked soon after, much to the dismay of parents and students who claim Wagner’s comments are just another example of the school district pushing a ‘wake up agenda.’

As one parent, who asked not to be identified, explained to foxnews: ‘The Farmington, Minnesota school district preaches inclusion and non-discriminatory actions for staff and students.

“As a parent, it is offensive and appalling to see behind closed doors that they feel they can use discriminatory verbiage to push an agenda that parents, students and the community are unaware of.”

They continued, “This school has continually pushed a random divisiveness and exclusivity agenda for students, which came to light last year, and this is just a new faction of the school’s silent procedural dissent.”

In fact, Wagner is among more than 160 managers across Minnesota who have signed a promise to ‘decenter whiteness’ in its curriculum.

But parents and students say the agenda has gone far enough, with one student who helped organize the walkout on Wednesday lamenting Alpha News: ‘I’m in school to learn, not to get political views.’

Scott Duellman, a father of some students at the school, also said he felt “Wagner is acting like you’re ashamed if you’re straight and white.”

It’s like he’s saying, “You should be ashamed if you don’t take our side.”

He acknowledged there was a “terrible history” in America, Alpha News reports, but said we should stop the divisive language and move on.

“We have passed slavery, I was not a part of that,” he said. ‘My parents were immigrants.

‘I had nothing to do with it. My children had nothing to do with it.

“Yes, this is America and we are white,” he continued. But we shouldn’t be ashamed of something I can’t control.

Duellman also added that the change to the homecoming court was ordered by the school administration, saying: ‘We live in a republic. The majority is supposed to dictate. We are letting a few dictate.

And another parent said, ‘How are we supposed to move forward in this society where administrators think it’s okay to use that kind of language?

“My concern is that they are creating a gap larger than a bridge and are achieving the opposite of what they are trying to do.”

Students and parents say it’s just another example of the school district pushing a ‘wake up agenda.’ Farmington High School is shown here

DailyMail.com reached out to Wagner and Tiffany Fearing, the teacher she referred to in her email, for comment.

In a statement, the Farmington School District said it is “aware of an email that was sent to a small number of staff members regarding the Farmington High School homecoming and crowning parade, which is now circulating.”

‘We cannot comment specifically on this as it is a private personal matter; however, the district is addressing the situation.

‘As a public school district, serving our entire community through safe learning environments is always our primary focus.’