Students compare their math and reading performance to determine whether they are a ‘math person’ or ‘reading person’

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



A student’s self-image of what they are good at and how good they are at different types of tasks predicts their future school performance and choices. For example, students who consider themselves good at math are more likely to participate in math classes, get good grades in math, and enroll in advanced math classes as they progress in their teaching career, compared to students who doubt their math skills. or predisposition. .

Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of California, Irvine, and the Dortmund University of Technology in Germany conducted a first-of-its-kind study to directly map changes in students’ use of dimensional equations (e.g., “How am I good at math compared to English?”) in self-assessments of their math and verbal skills (mathematical and verbal self-concepts) from grades 1 to 12. The study is published in Child development.

“Our study examined whether there are age-related changes in students’ use of dimensional equations and whether these changes could explain the increasing differentiation of students’ mathematical and verbal self-concepts over time,” said Sirui Wan, a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Groningen. Department of Psychology, University of Wisconsin-Madison. “Studying these questions is important because it clarifies the role of dimensional equations in shaping students’ self-evaluations at various stages in their teaching career, and because dimensional equations can significantly influence students’ future educational choices and areas of specialization.”

Data were used from the Childhood and Beyond Study, an existing longitudinal study examining the effects of development and socialization on the performance, motivation and behavior of children from grades K-3. The data was collected between 1987 and 1999 and the children were followed initially for three consecutive years and then, after a three-year break, for three more consecutive years. The final sample included 1069 children (sex was almost perfectly balanced). The sample was predominantly European-American (91%) and included only a small minority of African Americans (1%), Asians (5%), Indians (less than 1%) and Hispanics (less than 1%). Children attended ten public elementary schools in four middle-class school districts in the suburbs of a major city in the Midwestern United States. The participating families were generally middle- or working-class two-parent families (90% with two parents).

The study asked students to evaluate their mathematical and verbal self-concepts over time in multiple ways:

Without explicit instructions on what type of equation to use, such as “How good are you at math?” [reading]”

Based on dimensional equations such as “How good are you at math [reading]compared to other activities and subjects?” and/or

Based on social comparisons with peers, such as “If you would list all students from best to worst in math” [reading]where are you?”

By comparing students’ responses to these items, the study provided direct evidence that students’ use of dimensional equations in their self-assessments of skills increased over time. In particular, this study showed that there was a decrease over time in the correlations between math self-concepts and language proficiency when students were asked to evaluate their skills based on dimensional equations. However, the correlations between math self-concepts and language proficiency remained consistently positive when students were asked to evaluate their skills based on social comparisons. These findings suggest that students’ use of dimensional equations plays a role in explaining the age-related flip in the correlation between students’ math and verbal self-concepts during adolescence, a pattern reported by previous meta-analyses.

In other words, this study shows that students are increasingly making dimensional comparisons to determine whether they are a “mathematical person” or a “reader” as they progress through their K-12 years. This tendency may explain why some students form a specialized academic identity during high school. The phenomenon is likely to play a major role in these students’ decisions about which classes to take and which activities to invest time and effort in, with long-term implications for their educational and career paths.

The authors’ team notes several limitations within the study. First, the measures used to operationalize dimensional and social comparison processes were each assessed with a single item, which may limit the content validity and reliability of these measures, although items were validated by relating them to the assessments of mathematics and reading literacy. teachers. Second, the dimensional comparison items asked students to compare their math or verbal skills with “other subjects.”

Accordingly, when answering these questions, students can think of subjects other than mathematics and language arts; subjects such as social studies, physical education and science. Finally, the sample in the data is predominantly white and is from the lower middle to middle class from data collected between 1987 and 1996. Patterns of development may have changed over different time periods and the role of dimensional equations may be influenced by socioeconomic, cultural, or racial influences that cannot be explored to this date. Similar longitudinal studies with more diverse samples are needed.

“It seems that students develop a tendency to see themselves as a ‘reading person’ or a ‘mathematical person’ based on which subject they are better between the two. This tendency can have a dark side as students may break away from subjects they see as their relative weakness, although they are actually quite good at these subjects compared to other students,” Wan continued.

“Unfortunately, we still know very little about whether and how contextual factors, such as the school environment, can influence this tendency. To possibly ensure that students do not shy away from specific careers because of inaccurate self-evaluations, more research is needed on this topic.”

More information:

Developmental changes in students’ use of dimensional equations to form skills self-concepts in mathematical and verbal domains, Child development (2022). Developmental changes in students’ use of dimensional equations to form skills self-concepts in mathematical and verbal domains,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/cdev.13856

Provided by Society for Research in Child Development

