Students at Manhattan private school are ambushed by drag queen performance inside Grace Church

Students at a private school in Manhattan have revealed how they were forced to attend a performance by a drag queen earlier this year.

The students of Grace Church High School, an independent Episcopal school that costs $57,000 a year, were supposed to go to chapel on April 27 for the school’s sixth annual Pride Chapel event.

The event was sponsored by the school, the pastor, as well as students and faculty advisors from Spectrum, the school’s LGBTQ club.

This year featured a performance by Jesse Havea as drag queen Brita Filter, which was filmed walking down the chapel aisles in bright orange go-go boots and a high-hem blue babydoll dress.

“I literally went to church today to teach the kids,” the artist captioned the TikTok video.

Havea then spoke to the students about drag and its pansexual identity, while students said they were forced to dance in the pews.

“There was a lot of social pressure to dance along and pretend it was normal,” an unnamed student said the post millennial, “Whether it’s people tapping their shoulders and telling them to get up, or just a collective staring contest at everyone who didn’t quite participate.”

Another student said, “Immediately upon entering, there was a person handing out stickers with Pride flags on them without ironically saying, ‘Take one or you’re homophobic.’

@thebritafilter I literally went to church today to teach the kids… 💒💕🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ A Catholic high school here in NYC invited me to their Pride 🏳️‍🌈 Chapel. Visibility matters and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to talk to you about my work as an LGBTQ+ Drag Queen activist. Comment if you want me to post part 2… #drag #church #drag queen #lgbtq #pride ♬ original sound – Brita Filter

Students told The Post Millennial how Havea — as Brita Filter — entered the church through the back entrance after comments from a chaplain and teachers, one of whom introduced Havea as “the Queen of New York.”

The performer then stepped down the aisle while I Will Survive played, and the students were forced to clap along.

One student even said that as Havea approached the altar, he was joined by other dance students, some of whom twerked along with the music.

“I wondered, ‘Is this really happening in a chapel?’ the student asked.

Havea then performed a rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow, before sitting down with the school’s vocal music director, Andrew Leonard, “to answer questions about drag representation and what pride month symbolizes,” according to the school website.

During the discussion, the Post Millennial reports, Havea discussed the importance of his Tongan and Polynesian ethnicity — and said he identifies as pansexual.

Throughout the discussion, one student said, “This person consistently referred to herself as ‘fantastic’ and ‘talented’ and ‘beautiful’, not just once or twice, but this person reassured himself that way over and over again.”

Students in the Spectrum club “also shared their own stories and experiences of identity and connection with Grace,” the school’s website says, after which The Post Millennial reports that a teacher has resigned for inappropriate use of pronouns.

Students at the school have revealed how they would be forced to dance during the performance or would be stared at, grab Pride flags or be called homophobic

The students told how math teacher Uyen Nguyen told the chapel ‘how much they loved the gay kids at school, and that this was the most inclusive and acceptable place they’ve ever been’.

But Nguyen – who calls himself The Gay Agender Teacher – said they can’t cooperate with the school board.

‘The administration does not support their identity,’ says one student. “They kept saying they were being sexed wrong and people weren’t using their pronouns.

Nguyen had complained about the problem in the past, saying that colleagues using the wrong pronouns was a “stressor” for them, saying they weren’t given any responsibility if they used the wrong pronouns.

They suggested in a March interview with the school newspaper that the Episcopal School should receive more training for teachers to deal with non-binary issues, saying, “It is mandatory that the faculty undergo anti-racism training.

“My first week of meetings was all anti-racism workshops,” Nguyen told the Grace Gazette. “That’s great and needed and needed, I only wish there was gender diversity and acceptance training as well – how to respect different identities and stuff. The school doesn’t do that now.’

Nguyen added: “It’s very hard for me to be supportive and create a safe space for people when I struggle to feel that for myself.

School paper reports that Nguyen ‘wanted to be authentic’ [themselves]”‘ and started looking for respect and acceptance as a non-binary person once they were full-time faculty.

Teacher Nguyen feels that “students really accept it” and that this student-teacher relationship has been “really wonderful and affirming and gender euphoric.”

Havea has said he enjoys taking innocent things and screwing them up

Havea has previously competed in RuPaul’s Drag Race and is the National Co-Chair of Drag Out the Vote

On social media, Havea markets herself with the hashtag #AnythingButPure, playing on the name Brita Filter.

And on his Instagram and YouTube pages, he consistently alludes to various kinks and risky sexual practices, including “water sports,” “fisting,” “balls deep,” “turning out,” “glory hole,” and using the phrase ” 1 in pink, 2 in the stench.’

In an interview with Get Out Magazine in 2017 Havea said, “I like to mess up things that are very gentle, things you shouldn’t touch. That’s really what I like to do.’

He explained, “I’m doing this Cinderella song called My Own Little Corner, In My Own Little Chair, and I’m ruining it by mixing it up. But when Cinderella is in her own corner, she smokes a pipe and uses cocaine to get away from her stepfamily.

“All I do is make fun of everything else, and crank it up a bit.”

The April event marked the first time Havea spoke at a church, he said, and comes amid a series of other videos featuring children performing drag shows at schools and restaurants across the country.

In June, a gay bar in Dallas made national headlines when it hosted a pride month event inviting kids to join in.

And in New York City, officials have spent more than $200,000 on Drag Queen Story Hours since 2018. During those story hours, drag queens read books to children to promote inclusivity, creativity and acceptance of the self.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has now vowed to crush the efforts in his state, saying recently: “Hold on, involving children is wrong, that is not in accordance with our law and policies in the state of Florida.” , and is a disturbing trend in our society to try to sexualize these young people.

“That’s not how you take care of our children.”

Grace School has come under fire in the past for its critical race theory policies

But the Grace School in Manhattan has a history of awakened policy.

The school’s website says it aims to integrate “ethical awareness and academic excellence by addressing students’ moral, personal and spiritual development.”

It adds, “The episcopal school tradition recognizes the unique, intrinsic value of each human being, bestowed upon each by a loving God.”

School officials therefore try to instill in students a “deep respect” not only for race or religion, but also for sexual orientation and gender identity.

Last year, math teacher Paul Rossi accused headmaster George Davison of indoctrinating students with anti-racism ideology after the school released a glossary that they claim will make the facility a more “inclusive” place.

The school provided staff, students and parents with the 12-page guide that encourages them to stop using “mama” and “dad”, to stop asking classmates where they went on vacation, and to encourage them not to Wishing you a Merry Christmas. ‘ – or even a ‘Happy Holidays’.

Its website even has a page devoted to anti-racism, where it outlines the programs offered to students and parents.