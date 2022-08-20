Students accuse each other of white supremacy at Berkeley ‘People of Color’ house

UC Berkeley’s People of Color-themed house, which bans white people from its communal areas, has a difficult history of discrimination and neglect, according to students.

Although the house was “based on the pillars of intercultural exchange, academic and professional support and anti-oppression/alliance,” student Manduhai Baatar said the POC has often conflicted with those ideals in a sordid past.

In a 2020 Medium piece intended to rename the house while addressing its problems, Baatar said the house was plagued by “white supremacists,” negligent students who left the house “uninhabitable” and have built a reputation for ‘call culture’ and drug use.

“The House has also failed to uphold their mainstay of anti-oppression and alliance,” Baatar wrote, “because it has become infamous for its reputation for anti-blackness, upholding white supremacy through the various forms of oppression.” perpetuated by former household members. .’

The POC house recently came under fire after a list of house rules — which explicitly banned white guests from being in common areas — was posted on Reddit.

UC Berkeley has said that the problematic house and its rules are not the school’s business, as the house is privately owned off-campus.

The POC house recently came under fire after a list of house rules that explicitly prohibit white guests from being in common areas was posted on Reddit

A photo posted to Reddit shows the incendiary rules, including ‘White guests are not allowed in common areas’

The house rules state that white guests are not allowed in common areas

Another rule states that guests must be announced if they are in the common areas and if they are white

Baatar described a house that was intended to promote racial harmony and serve as a safe space for people of color, but which instead fell into a mess of accusations of racially charged aggression.

“Several members have been criticized for being white/white, joining whiteness or allowing white violence in the home,” Baatar wrote, “So many members (and their guests) have both explicitly and implicitly elevated white supremacy, misogyny, queer/ transphobia, anti-blackness, classism and colorism in space.’

“Other examples of conflict in the home are the unrecognized privileges accorded to those who take advantage of whiteness or are closer to whiteness, most exemplified by those with class privilege and white-passing privilege.”

UC Berkeley student Manduhai Baatar said the People of Color-themed house has a long history of internal discrimination and neglect from its students

Inside the UC Berkeley POC house, where white guests are not allowed in common areas

Baatar said that instead of the house being a haven for his lofty ideals, many students simply moved there for the cheap rent. The result was neglect of the property and conflict between people who believed and the purposes of the house and residents who never cared for it.

“POC House is known for its on-call culture, in which members are often criticized for their actions without pursuing restorative justice or holding people accountable for the harm they have caused,” Baatar wrote.

Rather than the house being enhanced by its diversity, crossed threads of crossed cultures instead caused conflict, Baatar said.

‘Conflict also often stems from the different identities and perspectives that are brought into the house, missing the house’s third and final pillar of intercultural exchange.

For many reasons, there seemed to be no personal or emotional investment in the home or what it represents, with little to no confidence in home management.”

While the fraternity is committed to an “inclusive” environment, the rules specifically state “white guests are not allowed in common areas,” according to the list posted to Reddit.

Located close to the Berkeley campus, the property is a five-story, 30-room home that can accommodate up to 56 students. The house is owned by a private landlord.

But the ‘rules’ leaked on social media have sparked outrage – with many people labeling the restrictions as ‘racist’ while others came forward and revealed their experience of co-op life.

A mixed-race Reddit user, who claimed to have lived in the house, said their “presence as a light-skinned person was not well received.”

They said roommates called them slander and that they couldn’t even “let my dad in because he’s white.”

The home was created as part of the Berkeley Student Cooperative, a program designed to provide affordable housing to students in California’s Bay area, and “aims to provide housing for low-income, first-generation, immigrant and marginalized people.” students of color. ‘

According to the ‘rules’, people living there must ‘avoid bringing parents/relatives who express bigotry’ because ‘queer, black and indigenous members should not avoid the common areas because of homophobic or racist parents/relatives. ‘

Janet Gilmore, Senior Director of Strategic Communications at the university, told DailyMail.com that the house is “not operated on campus,” meaning “it is not the role of the campus to comment.”

Gilmore also said the university has its own themed programs, but they have “no policies as claimed in the Reddit image,” stating, “Cal Housing Theme programs do not discriminate on the basis of race, consistent with UC and campus policy.’

‘Since it concerns an off-campus non-affiliated landlord, the campus has no option under the Student Code of Conduct to punish the landlord.’