Student who was badly burned aged 12 becomes make-up influencer

A young burn victim has become a TikTok star by showing off her makeup tutorials after a tragic accident at age 12 when a head lice treatment caught fire, turning her into a human fireball.

Student Aleema Ali, 18, from Bradford, Yorkshire, was lucky enough to escape with her life when the head lice shampoo she had on her hair inflamed as she walked past the stove while helping her mother take out the bins.

She is now posting videos online showing her talent for makeup. Aleema shows off her skills, using fluttering lashes and a great foundation technique to cover her scars, and fans love it.

She encourages fans to use £1.99 lashes instead of paying for lash extensions and also shows that she uses the popular fake mink brand Tatti Lashes for sale from £7.99 and often used in salons by professional makeup artists. up artists.

Aleema Ali, 18, from Bradford, Yorkshire shows off her glamorous look in a yellow bell-sleeved top, shiny locks and sensational lashes, following one of her makeup tutorials on TikTok

Aleema before the accident: She was 12 years old when she was engulfed in flames after walking past the stove with a head lice treatment on her hair

The teen now says she feels “braver and more confident than ever” doing her makeup videos and has received nothing but positive support online from legions of fans

The inspiring 18-year-old applies eyeshadow, contour and lashes with half of her hand missing, leaving viewers in awe.

In December 2016, Aleema returned from boarding school to find that she had contracted head lice and applied Full Marks Solution, a medicated shampoo to kill the lice in her hair.

“I went to the kitchen to get to the trash can and as I walked by my hair caught fire because the medicine was extremely flammable,” she recalls.

Aleema not only hopes to inspire others on her journey, she also does her makeup with one hand as she lost most of her fingers in the accident

Aleema admitted she “thought she was going to die” when her whole head went up in flames.

She wasn’t aware she was on fire until she caught her reflection in the nearby window—before she blacked out.

The then 12-year-old suffered burns to more than half of her body, lost seven of her fingers and had to undergo hundreds of procedures over the years to help her adjust.

She ended up in a coma for five weeks and hospitalized for another nine months. After numerous surgeries and physiotherapy sessions, Aleema managed to move on with her life, but her face was badly scarred.

The severity of her burns caused her confidence in herself to plummet.

But despite her horrific injuries, Aleema says her “confidence and self-love” are at an all-time high — and she’s since garnered a loyal fan base online where she shares makeup tutorials.

The student now says she is “grateful for the accident” because she has learned to accept her appearance and is doing viral makeup tutorials online.

Making makeup videos helped build her self-image and she hopes it will inspire other burn victims to use a creative outlet to rediscover herself.

Since it went viral, Aleema has received nothing but positive responses. She has inspired thousands of people to embrace themselves and love their insecurities.

Talking about her injuries earlier, she said, “In a way, I’m glad this happened now. It has made me a better person. My self-love and self-confidence have increased rapidly.’

The teen went through a long and painful recovery process over the years, which involved skin grafts, specialized clothing and medicines to help her adjust to normal daily life after her accident.

Aleema said, ‘All I thought about was ‘I’m going to die’. How can anyone make it after such a big accident?

‘Internally I’m all right. I was also told that my hair wouldn’t grow back, but miraculously it did.’ Aleema is even asked what hair products she uses by TikTok users – including rosehip oil, coconut oil and Head and Shoulder Supreme shampoo

Eyebrows on fleek: Aleema shows off her perfect eyebrows after completing a TikTok makeup tutorial

Aleema is now a TikTok star, six years after the accident that left her scars – she shows others her confidence by putting on meticulous makeup looks

“I’m waiting for another surgery to have my tracheostomy removed, but otherwise everything is fine.”

She said after the accident: ‘My recovery has been extremely difficult and it is still ongoing.

“Every day I have to do nebulizers, humidifiers, compression bandages, splices, creams, drugs and much more.

“I’ve had hundreds of surgeries and hopefully more will follow in the future.

“Every member of the NHS has been so supportive of the hospitals I’ve been to, including Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Pinderfields.

Aleema pictured aged 16 en route to sixth form at Dixons Sixth Form Academy in Bradford, Yorkshire

The makeup enthusiast has garnered millions of views on her videos, with one of her makeup videos garnering 15.8 million views and having 780.2K followers on TikTok.

'Internally I'm all right. I can still lead a very normal life. I can drive and do everyday things.'

Despite all the challenges, Aleema is grateful that she is still alive.

She said in 2020, four years after the accident and at the start of her makeup journey online: ‘It changed my life for the better. I am much stronger, braver and more confident than before.’

Aleema’s TikTok page @aleemaxali where she posts makeup tutorials for a thriving fanbase of over 780.2K followers.

