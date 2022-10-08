Student union BANS white students from Black History Month events

<!–

A student union has come under fire and been accused of racial segregation after it banned white students from Black History Month events.

Students at the University of Westminster were told by its union in an email that some of the events would be ‘reserved for black students to encourage a safe space for discussion and honest conversation’.

But Professor of Social Anthropology at Edinburgh University, Dr. Neil Thin, hit back, branding the move ‘tragic’ and accusing the London university of replicating racial segregation ‘previously seen in South African and American education systems’.

University of Westminster students were not told which events they would be banned from during a month that specifically celebrated black history through lectures, dance nights and film screenings, Telegraph reports.

Dr. Thin said: ‘It is bitterly ironic to see the rhetoric of ‘safe spaces’ misused to justify racial segregation.

‘Nothing is more likely to make social spaces unsafe than this kind of deliberate sowing of inter-ethnic suspicion and division.’

Meanwhile, the leader of the Free Speech Union, Toby Young, branded the group as ‘zealots’ who failed to see the bigger picture.

“At some point you’d think it would be clear to these zealots that you don’t want to do that by discriminating against people based on their race, but they’re so blinded by ideological groupthink that they can’t see this glaring contradiction .’

Free Speech Union leader Toby Young (pictured) accused the student union of failing to see the ‘blazing contradiction’

Tory MP Sir John Haynes has called for an inquiry to see if there was any potential discrimination.

He also expressed concern about the ‘sinister’ nature that ‘such ideas can be propagated in a free and open society’.

Just yesterday, the student union’s latest social media post highlighted that all students were invited to an event with Zoe Garsh, founder of Ms Independent, which runs careers courses for young women.

The caption said: ‘This is a Black History Month event but ALL students are welcome! Make sure you don’t miss it’.

MailOnline has contacted the student association for a comment.

Meanwhile, a university spokesman said: ‘One of the university’s key Black Lives Matter commitments was to eliminate all gaps associated with measures of success for all BME students. Black History Year Create, an intensive career-defining program aimed at addressing disparities among Black students, does just that.

“Equal opportunities do not always mean giving everyone access to the same thing; it means creating a level playing field by offering some programs to those who are underrepresented or those who have had less access to opportunities.’